Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer secured two wins in two days, capping the three-game week with a 3-0 victory against Omaha Gross Catholic Saturday at Wilderness Park.

The ninth-ranked Shamrocks controlled the match, allowing just one threatening chance to the Cougars. In the attack, Scotus scored two goals in the opening quarter hour and it tacked on a third goal in the second half.

Shamrocks head coach P.J. Miller thought the team was lethargic.

"We got to stop just going through the motions, especially on the attack. When we're moving forward, we got to play with a purpose. (Today's) game probably should've been six or seven to zero," Miller said. "We had point-blank shots and we're kicking them over the goal. It's almost like everyone is looking for that highlight reel-type shot. It's simple. You just got to put it in the back of the net."

Trenton Cielocha opened the scoring for the Shamrocks off a corner kick in the 10th minute. Carter Filipi delivered the corner kick to an unmarked Cielocha in the corner of the 18-yard box resulting in a tap-in goal.

"We work on that all the time," Miller said. "We've got a few set plays that we practice two, three times a week. Finally was able to set it up, nobody took the near post and it was a simple goal."

Frank Fehringer, after scoring five goals in the season opener against Lakeview, added two more goals to his total Saturday.

In the 13th minute, Scotus goalkeeper Joshua Bixenmann caught a Gross corner kick and quickly threw the ball to Fehringer to start a counter attack. The junior slotted the shot past Cougars goalkeeper Dylan Alcanter to make it 2-0.

Fehringer sealed the victory in the second half with a goal in the 74th minute after Gross struggled to clear the ball in the box.

"The two goals I had I broke away up top and got the goal," Fehringer said. "They weren't super technical or anything. It was kind of hustle and that's how most of my goals are."

After scoring 16 goals as a freshman, Fehringer took a step back in the goal scoring department after the transfer of Jose Cruz, who led the team with 26.

With Cruz transferring back to Schuyler, Fehringer is back as the main forward up top for Scotus.

"Last year I got hurt, so I didn't play very good at the end of the year. It was just kind of hard because I was coming off no games," Fehringer said. "This year I'm able to start with the team and it feels a lot better. I think I'm doing pretty good. We've got a lot of season left. Districts is what really matters and we'll how we do when we get there."

Saturday was the Shamrocks' second game in less than 24 hours after a 2-1 victory over Elkhorn. Filipi and Blake Wemhoff scored goals in the first half for the Shamrocks as the Antlers scored their goal in the second half from the penalty spot.

"We got complacent. It was another game where we left probably another handful of goals out there," Miller said. "We just couldn't put them away and then we give up a silly PK at the end of the game, it makes the score look closer than what it really was."

Despite the 3-0 start to the season, Miller said he feel the team is lacking the killer instinct in these games.

"It needs to get better," Miller said. "After the next couple weeks, we're going to get into the meat of our schedule where we're going to be playing a lot tougher teams, so we've got to get it together and figure it all out."

The Shamrock boys will play their next game Thursday at Blair. The Bears are 2-1 with wins over Waverly and The Platte. They lost at Hastings on Saturday and hosted Elkhorn North on Monday.

****

In a matchup of Lincoln Journal Star ranked teams, No. 3 Scotus girls soccer picked up its second win of the season Friday with a 3-0 win over No. 8 Elkhorn.

Libbie Brezenski followed up last Tuesday's brace with a hat trick, raising her goal total to five through two matches. Ella Hash and Izzie Kadavy tallied one assist each.

Monday's scheduled game against Omaha Concordia was postponed due to field conditions. The Shamrocks will head to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Friday for a two-game tournament. They'll play a pair of Iowa schools in Tri-Center and Treynor.