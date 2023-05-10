For the first time since 2021, the Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer team is set to return to the NSAA Class B Soccer State Championship Tournament.

The Shamrocks earned their trip to Omaha after beating Hastings 2-0 in the B-6 District Final May 6 in Columbus.

Scotus will face 15-3 Lexington in the quarterfinals today, May 10, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha at 7:30 p.m.

The Shamrocks feel prepared to play at Morrison and the environment in Omaha.

“That last game in districts was huge, we had a lot of fans there,” Scotus coach P.J. Miller said. “There will probably be a little bit more and I’m sure Lexington will bring a lot of fans. Getting through the first five minutes of shock and awe is important but after that, we’ll be fine, these kids are gritty and work hard.”

One factor of playing at Morrison that the Shamrocks have been working on was practicing on turf at Central Community College (CCC) on Monday.

“Today was just getting used to the speed of the turf,” Miller said. “Getting used to the speed and how the ball bounces were the big things for us in practice.”

A key piece to getting to this point in the season for the Shamrocks has been this year’s senior class that were sophomores in Scotus’ last trip to state.

“I said at the beginning of the year to parents, ‘We’re going to go as far as this senior class can take us’ and they have stepped up and done their job,” Miller said.

One of the senior leaders for Scotus is Carter Filipi. He also is one of the leading scorers on the team with six goals and seven assists.

“I’m really proud of the team,” Filipi said. “It feels good to go back and I really like this group of guys.”

With 2021 being the last trip for the Shamrocks, Scotus narrowly missed out on state in 2022 after falling in the district final.

“For me, it means that you can put the same amount of work in every year but it doesn’t always end up the way you want it to,” Scotus senior Ted Fehringer said. “I thought we worked hard as a team last year but it just didn’t work out and this year it did which made Saturday’s victory a lot sweeter.”

Fehringer, like Filipi is a leader for this Scotus team contributing with two goals and seven assists this season.

With Scotus losing nine seniors, a win Wednesday could be a potential building block for the Scotus program for years to come.

“It’d be huge, it’s just a confidence builder,” Miller said. “After the nine seniors, we only have three juniors and the rest are freshmen and sophomores, they’d get a taste of it and want to keep working hard to get back there.”

Heading into the quarterfinals, Scotus played well in the first half against Hasting but was a bit shaky at times in the second. The Shamrocks hope to emulate their first-half performance at state.

“I want to see us play how we played in that first half against Hastings,” Miller said. “We were the aggressors, we took it to them. We can play with Lexington, we know we can.”

The two teams have played numerous mutual opponents Including Hastings, Lakeview, South Sioux City and Schuyler. Both teams beat Hasting and Lakeview, the Minutemen beat South Sioux City 3-2 in overtime and Scotus fell 4-2 to the Cardinals.

The two have also both lost to Schuyler with the Minutemen losing 5-1 and Scotus losing 5-3 in overtime and in shootouts in the subdistrict final to the Warriors.

Along with comparing their common opponents Miller and the Shamrocks have been watching film on the Minutemen to prepare for the match.

“They leave a lot of open spacing so we need to get our guys to make sure they’re making the proper runs and cutting behind defenders to play those gaps,” Miller said. “This year we’ve had problems playing the ball right to the defender, if we can get it through with our speed we should be able to get some chances.”

Miller also sees some issues his team might have against Lexington.

“They’re good, they have a lot of individual skill,” Miller said. “They’ve got some quality players and we need to match up on them well.”

An area of strength for the Scotus boys this entire season has been on defense and goalie Josh Bixenmann.

“Defense has kept it easy for him for the most part but when he needs to step up he has,” Miller said. “He’s had a huge year, we wouldn’t be where we’re if it wasn’t for the defense and Josh (Bixenmann.)”

Scotus has had seven games where they held opposing teams scoreless this season.

“I have a lot of help,” Bixenmann said. “Before it gets to me we have our defenders breaking down, stopping them before they can even get a shot off.”

On offense for Scotus, 10 Shamrocks have multiple goals on the season.

“It’s been plug and play,” Miller said. “That’s a good problem to have.”

Miller’s final message to the team before taking the field will be, “Win the day.”

“You don’t have to be the best team at the tournament,” Miller said. “You just have to best team on that day.”

Winning in the quarterfinals isn’t the only goal for the Shamrocks.

“We want to be dogs on the field,” Fehringer said. “We want to win it all.”