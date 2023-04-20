The Scotus boys soccer team pitched shutout number six of the season as the Shamrocks start a winning streak.

On April 11, Scotus dropped its first game of the season and the Shamrocks have since rebounded well shutting out the next two opponents including Madison on Tuesday.

The Shamrocks played well picking up a 5-0 win over the Dragons as goalie Josh Bixenmann continues a dominant season. Bixenmann stifled the Dragon attacks as he recorded five saves to hold strong in the shutout.

The Madison defense was also able to play well at points in the match as Scotus was held scoreless in the first 40 minutes of play.

The Shamrocks would have a strong second half with the ball however as Scotus netted five goals in the final 40 minutes.

Carter Filipi led the charge for the Shamrock offense as he finished with two goals on the day.

Adding to the Shamrock scoring total were Alex Zoucha, Maclain Bailey and Andy Padilla. The three would also finish with assists in the win.

Also helping with the goals was Ted Fehringer as he added two assists. Fehringer now leads the team with six assists on the season.

Scotus' offense gave the Dragon defense fits as Madison goalie Emmanuel Avila stopped 11 of the Shamrocks' shots.

Scotus now sits at 9-1 overall and in the first 10 games of the season, the Shamrocks have only allowed five goals. Two of the five goals game in the Shamrocks' loss to Kearny Catholic.

Also in the Shamrocks' first 10 games of the season, the team has scored 38 goals overall which is just under four goals a game,on average.

The Shamrocks' next time on the pitch is set for today, April 20, as Scotus heads to Schuyler.

Schuyler looks to be one of the tougher matchups of the year for the Shamrocks as the Warriors sit at 8-2 overall. Leading Schuyler is former Shamrock Jose Cruz who has 22 goals on the season.

Columbus boys soccer

The Discoverer boys soccer team dropped their second match of the season Tuesday.

Columbus fell 2-0 to Lincoln East as the two teams competed in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference gold bracket.

The Spartans scored one goal in each half with Tommie Stumpff and Aidan Nachi each scoring for Lincoln East.

The two teams played at Seacrest Field in Lincoln with the winner facing Lincoln Southwest in the championship match.

Unfortunately for Columbus, the loss holds them out of the championship match as they will now face Lincoln Southeast in a consultation match.

Columbus is now 1-2 in their last three outings as they sit at 7-2 overall.

The Discoverers will now have an opportunity to avenge the loss from Tuesday as they face 9-3 Lincoln Southeast today, April 20, in Lincoln.