For a third straight year, the Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer team has reached the state tournament with the latest trip coming after a 4-0 victory Saturday.

The Shamrocks played host in the District B-4 final against the Cougars of Conestoga to earn their spot at state.

Scotus has now made the tournament 25 times since 1996 along with three straight trips.

"It gets better every year it seems like," Scotus girls coach Kristie Brezenski said. "It's awesome to see these girls start to peak at the end of the season and play some really good soccer."

Scotus wasted no time getting on the scoresheet thanks to Libbie Brezenski scoring the first goal of the day less than three minutes into the game on an assist from Larkyn Mahoney.

Both teams would then go scoreless for the next 30 minutes until Izzie Kadavy gave the Shamrocks a 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

Kadavy, a sophomore for Aquinas Catholic, is second in scoring for the Shamrocks with 17 goals on the season.

"That performance means I did good," Kadavy said. "It feels amazing to help them."

Scotus' defense would then close out the remainder of the first half not allowing any goals from the Cougars to keep the Shamrock lead at 2-0 heading into the half.

"Our defense is playing very well right now, they're keeping the ball away from Faith (Weber)," Kristie said. "The offense has nothing to do but put shots in so that's the easy job."

Libbie would strike again in the 57th minute to extend the Shamrock lead to 3-0.

Libbie, a senior for the Shamrocks, has made the state tournament every year it has been held in her high school career. During her freshman season in 2020, COVID caused the state tournament to be canceled. Since then the Scotus senior class has been perfect.

"It's really exciting, especially being able to do it with my friends and family," Libbie said. "I'm really happy we all get the opportunity to go again."

Scotus will be without one key piece of their team with Libbie's sister Emma Brezenski being out with an injury.

"It sucks that Emma isn't going to be here," Libbie said.

In the 73rd minute, Scotus put the final nail into the coffin for Conestoga on a rebound shot from Lacie Hartman.

"I haven't had many goals in the season, so I'll take anything," Hartman said. "It means a lot for it to be the last goal and putting them away."

Hartman, a senior at Aquinas Catholic has also played a large role in Scotus' run to state.

"It means a lot, coming out here and not expecting a whole lot, especially the first year and coming back after getting to state both years has been great," Hartman said. "They've really become a second family, sometimes it's easy to forget we go to different schools because of how close we are."

Hartman now has four goals and an assist to go along with Kadavy's 17 goals and six assists with the two giving the Scotus girls a boost from Aquinas.

"We love that they are able to do this with us," Kristie said. "They're great girls and great players, they keep getting better and it's been great working with them."

The 4-0 win for Scotus marks the 11th time the Shamrocks have shut out an opposing team on offense and the fifth time in a row. Scotus' goalie Faith Weber finished the shutout with five saves on the day to seal the win.

"It's always huge to have a shutout, it puts it on the defense and Faith (Weber) in the back," Kristie said. "Defense wins games, if you don't have defense you're not going to win."

Now that Scotus has picked up a district final win their goal is now to come away with gold from the NSAA Class B State Tournament.

"Anything can happen and we really want to take the gold this year," Libbie said. "We're all going to do what we can, we're all going to make tiny steps but strides as a team."

Scotus fell one game short of playing for the state gold in 2022 falling 3-0 to Omaha Skutt in the semifinals.

The Shamrocks are seeking their first state title since 2002 as they play 13-7 Omaha Mercy Monarchs in the NSAA Class B Girls Soccer State Championship opening round on Thursday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

"We are looking for gold, that's the way it has been since the beginning of the season and we know we're capable of it," Kristie said. "We just have to play our top soccer in order to get there."