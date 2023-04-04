For the sixth straight year, the Shamrock girls soccer team traveled to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Iowa for a two-game tournament against Iowa schools.

On Friday, the Shamrocks shut out Tri-Center 4-0 behind an Izzie Kadavy hat trick. They followed that up with a 4-1 win against Treynor thanks to a hat trick from Emma Brezenski to improve to 4-0 on the season.

"We had really competition from Tri-Center and Treynor. We did a really good job of controlling the midfield, moving balls out of the air and obviously finishing. We're doing a really good job of finding feet throughout the midfield and laying it in the back," Scotus head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We're just trying to connect passes and play more structured on the ground instead of in the air. We're doing a better job of winning the ball and playing more our style of game."

For Kadavy and Emma, it was their second hat trick of the season. Libbie Brezenski scored one goal in each game as the trio has combined for 19 of the team's 21 goals.

"They're all hungry. We don't win scoring with one person. They know they need to step up," Kristie said. "They know they need to have the ball at their feet and they need to make sure that we're finding the open man and converting. Doesn't matter who it is, but we all need to finish in some way."

Scotus conceded its first goal of the season in the nightcap against Treynor. Faith Weber, who made eight saves against Tri-Center, stopped a season-high 15 shots.

"Especially for the Treynor game, our defense really stepped up. Maysa Kuhl and Brooklyn Brandt and Meah Sackett and Shelby Brandenburg and the (Kayla and Kate) Hoffman twins as well, they're stepping up real well," Kristie said. "Faith (Weber) is being very aggressive and she's coming out when she needs to be and being a great leader back there, making stops for us so it's huge. She's coming up really good for us."

Friday marked just the third match day for the Shamrocks and their first in a week. Kristie described how she felt the team has responded to not being able to get into a rhythm of playing matches on a consistent basis.

"It's tough. You only get better when you actually play games. It's hard in practice to simulate what that looks like. They're stepping up," Kristie said. "They're ready to play. They're hungry and they love getting on the field and doing what we're practicing at practice. Getting better all the time."

Scotus, ranked No. 4 by the Omaha World-Herald, embarked on its busiest stretch of the season Monday playing No. 6 Bennington. On Tuesday, it'll play at No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Center before returning home Thursday to play Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic.

"(Monday's) going to be huge," Kristie said. "It's a good step to see where we're at to see maybe if we get down and see if we can come back and how we can dig in and hopefully do what we can do and put some goals in the back of the net and finish the game early. Then another two games is tough. We're just going to have to step in and give it all we got."