Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer concluded the regular season Thursday with a showdown against Lincoln Journal Star No. 6 Elkhorn North.

The seventh-ranked Shamrocks set the tone with its crisp passing, finding the back of the net twice in the opening 12 minutes.

They took a three-goal lead into halftime, but Elkhorn North didn't go down quietly with goals in the 59th and 73rd minutes. Scotus fended off the Wolves to finish off a 3-2 victory.

"It was just a tale of two halves. First half we can do no wrong. Second half we did nothing right," Shamrocks head coach P.J. Miller said. "Just horrible first touches. Just weren't making the right runs. First half we connected everything."

Frank Fehringer opened the scoring in the second minute on a shot in the middle of the box. The Shamrocks scored their second goal 10 minutes later on a goal from Joseph Cornwell on an assist from Maclain Bailey to make it 2-0.

In the final minute of the first half, Trenton Cielocha lined up for a free kick behind the midfield line. The senior powered the shot on to goal, ricocheting off the post, off Wolves goalkeeper Will Farrington and into the back of the net to increase the lead to 3-0.

For Cielocha, that's his third free kick goal from beyond midfield in the last three matches. The senior's four goals this season is a new career-high.

"Just put it on frame, put it on the goalie's hands and let my team do the rest," Cielocha said. "Sometimes the ball finds the back of the net."

Cielocha manned the backline for the Shamrocks all season as the team allowed just 19 goals in 14 matches this season. That includes the defense featuring first-time starters at both outside backs and injuries.

"I feel like we've played pretty well," Cielocha said. "We've got young guys, guys getting hurt like Alex Ferguson and people stepping up and making plays. We all make mistakes. We're doing good. We're working every day and got to get better."

Scotus completed the season 11-3. The Shamrocks played its toughest stretch of the season in the last four games, losing to No. 5 Schuyler and No. 3 South Sioux City before beating Hastings and Elkhorn North.

"A lot of new guys. Kind of really looking to get back to Morrison (Stadium). Haven't had that in two years, so we just got to keep working," Cielocha said. "I think we're doing a great job. We're in a good position. We've put ourselves in a great spot to make something happen."

The Shamrocks begin postseason play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Lakeview in the Class B-6 subdistrict tournament semifinals at Schuyler. Scotus defeated the Vikings 10-0 in the season opener on March 21.

Schuyler is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 Seward Saturday in the other semifinal. Monday's subdistrict final is set for 5 p.m. at Schuyler.

"Just got to treat it like another game," Cielocha said. "Can't look at their record and try to play lightly. Take it as another game, play as hard as we can and get the job done."

Weber saves the day

The sixth-ranked Shamrock girls played at No. 5 Elkhorn North Thursday night with the story of the game being goalkeeper Faith Weber.

After 100 minutes, the match was deadlocked at 0-0 after a school-record 36 saves in regulation and overtime from Weber. In the shootout, the senior stopped five shots with the match on the line.

The shootout extended to 10 rounds, but Scotus prevailed 5-4 to win the match 1-0.

"She (Weber) came up huge last night. She just played amazing. She played lights out. She was fearless," Shamrocks head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "The defense in front of her played the same. This was probably defensively the best game that we've played all season."

Elkhorn North sported a 2-0 lead after two rounds in the shootout. Scotus missed their third kick, setting the stage for Weber to have to make a save to extend the shootout.

The senior blocked a shot going to her left to keep Scotus alive.

"There's just something about her. She never gives up. She's got the eye of the tiger kind of thing," Brezenski said. "She just kept playing to the end, kept making the saves that she needed to save and kept us in the game. She won that game for us."

Katelyn Pensick stepped up to the spot in round four and scored, freezing the goalkeeper and getting the Shamrocks on the board.

Weber made a diving save to her right to give Maysa Kuhl a chance to even the shootout in the fifth round. The senior powered the shot into the net.

The Wolves' fifth penalty kick was once again saved by Weber on a diving stop to her left, sending the shootout to sudden death.

Ella Hash and Elkhorn North scored in the sixth round. In the ensuing round, Scotus missed its kick forcing Weber to have to make another stop to continue the game. She stopped the shot after diving to her left.

Weber was placed in the same situation in the eighth round following a Scotus miss. The senior batted the ball down going to her right to send it to round nine.

Larkyn Mahoney and the Wolves scored to push the shootout to a 10th round. Izzie Kadavy scored with Elkhorn North missing its kick to end the game.

"The first three, they stepped up. The main thing is they stepped up. Not a lot of people step up in those pressure situations. I think they just got a little too excited," Brezenski said. "Instead of just placing it, they tried to just kill it. The first three were unfortunate, but Katelyn Pensick was the first make. She just went up there cool as a cucumber and so did Maysa Kuhl.

"They came up huge. It's stressful when they get up there. They were like it's so scary."

Thursday was the first PK shootout for Scotus since the 2021 state tournament semifinals. Brezenski said the team experiencing the pressure-filled situation will pay dividends as they enter the postseason.

"It's big getting in those pressure situations, knowing they can still step up and still do what they're supposed to do even in those pressure, scary situations," she said. "It's only going to get scarier from here. It's only going to be better teams. The wins are going to get sweeter. It's intense and it's great to have something experienced now going into state."

Scotus capped the regular season with an 11-2 record. It'll compete in the Class B-6 subdistrict tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday at Wilderness Park against the winner of Lakeview-South Sioux City. That game is Saturday.

The subdistrict final is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wilderness Park. The other semifinal Monday is Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic against Schuyler.

Brezenski described the regular season as an up-and-down rollercoaster.

"You start off great and then things happen, bad things happen then worse things happen and then they start climbing themselves out. They never give up though," Brezenski said. "One thing about our team that when things are down, they never give up. They kind of lean on each other and find a way out. It's been fun to see."