SCHUYLER - After defeating Lakeview on Saturday, Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer returned to Schuyler Monday to face the Warriors for the second time this season, this time for the Class B-6 subdistrict title.

Just like in the first meeting, the Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but as they did on April 20, the Shamrocks responded with two goals to push the game into overtime.

After two scoreless overtime periods, the subdistrict final was decided by a penalty shootout. The Warriors saved the first Scotus penalty and made all five of their kicks to prevail 5-3 in the shootout and win the match 3-2.

"They're a good team. I've known we're going to have a good team," Shamrocks head coach P.J. Miller said. "I saw the talent they had last year. It's good to have a game like this this time of year because now it's win-or-go-home."

Schuyler junior Jose Cruz scored an 18-minute brace in the first half to put the Warriors ahead. Cruz battled Shamrocks senior Trenton Cielocha one-on-one in the box, slotting the shot past goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann.

In the 24th minute, Cruz headed in a corner from sophomore Obed Benazo to make it 2-0.

"We knew everything was going to be funneled through Jose (Cruz). He played for us last year. We know what he can do. You just double him and shut him down," Miller said. "He still got his two goals, but on the one Trenton got hurt. The other one was just a pick play on a corner kick and our guy just didn't fend him off and he got left alone."

The Shamrocks responded in the 26th minute on a goal from senior Blake Wemhoff. He shot the ball over Warriors backup goalie Marcos Gomez as he was playing off his line.

"Blake (Wemhoff) just picked up his head and saw the keeper was way out, so he just dumped it right over top of him. I thought it was going to hit the crossbar, but it went in and we'll take it," Miller said.

In the second half, junior Frank Fehringer drove into the box along the end line and passed the ball off a Schuyler defender and into the back of the net for an equalizing own goal in the 54th minute.

Scotus' defense made timely plays in overtime with sophomore Jacob Rother making a sliding tackle on Cruz in the box to force a corner kick. Bixenmann made a pair of saves on Benazo and Schuyler senior Victor Alonzo in double overtime with Maclain Bailey clearing a free kick in the box.

The match went to penalties. Warriors sophomore Gaspar Juarez scored the first penalty of the shootout, sending up senior Ted Fehringer. Ted's shot was stopped by Gomez.

Carter Filipi, Wemhoff and Bixenmann matched Schuyler in the next three rounds of the shootout to make it 4-3 Warriors heading into the final round. Alonzo stepped up to the spot and slotted home the game-winning penalty.

"I think last time we weren't ready for their speed. They're good ball-skilled individuals and they're quick," Miller said. "We tend to play a little bit more physical, aggressive kind of style. (Today), I think it kind of showed. Halfway through the second half and overtime, I think we kind of wore them down."

The Shamrocks battled through injuries as their starting center back duo of Cielocha and senior Isaak Liebig suffered injuries. Cielocha went down after Cruz's first goal and did not return.

Liebig missed seven minutes in the first half before returning. He reinjured himself in the 70th minute and did not return.

Stepping up into those positions were Rother and sophomore Landen Neville.

"Jacob Rother and Landen Neville have gotten a lot of playing time this whole season, so we were confident with them going in and for Isaak (Liebig) and Trenton (Cielocha)," Miller said. "Losing Trenton early was a big loss, but battled through adversity and just about came on top."

Scotus will await to see where and who they'll play in Saturday's Class B district final. It aims to return to the state tournament after qualifying two years ago and losing in the district final last season.