Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer, ranked fifth by the Omaha World-Herald, squared off against Class A No. 8 Millard North Monday at Wilderness Park in its final home match of the regular season.

The Shamrocks conceded the first two goals of the game, but freshman Mia Fehringer answered with a second-half tally. However, they couldn't draw level with the Mustangs in a 2-1 defeat.

"Millard North is a very fast team. They were very direct. They had a couple of fast forwards that ended up getting a goal on us that just beat our backside defender," Shamrocks head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "Other than that, we played them pretty close. We did step and start playing more aggressively the second half, but just not enough. Just couldn't get that tiebreaker."

Millard North sophomore Addalyn Rooney and junior Paige Salcedo scored to put the team ahead 2-0. Fehringer cut the deficit in half, converting a penalty kick for the freshman's second goal of the season.

Faith Weber and the Shamrocks' defense fended off the Mustangs' attack as much as they can to keep them in the game, finishing with 15 saves.

"Other than a couple over the top balls that they beat us, I think we recovered pretty well. Faith (Weber) and my whole defensive line did a really good job," Brezenski said. "We just lost track of Paige Salcedo on the back side one time and she converted."

Brezenski said they're still working to connect passes from the midfield to the forwards in the attack. Millard North goalkeeper Aaliyah Matthews tallied four saves in the victory.

"We really need to improve. We find a way to win on defense. We get to the midfield and we just can't find that final piece to get it to our forwards and obviously convert into a goal," she said. "That's what we're really going to be working on here in the next week or so and finding that aggressive final third threat and see if we can get that back."

After playing a stretch of five games in eight days, the Shamrocks had six days off before Monday's game. They'll have three road games over the final week of the regular season beginning on Thursday.

"It's just kind of the season where you have game after game after game and you're trying to find a time where they can recover and try to get some training in and what we need to improve on," Brezenski said. "We're going to do our best to get back to the practice field and just kind of leak these downs to get the little things right and hopefully get better."

Scotus fell to 8-2 and will play at Schuyler on Thursday. The Warriors were 5-4 entering Tuesday coming off a runner-up finish in the Central Conference Tournament.

After hanging with one of the top teams in Class A, Brezenski said she hopes this game proves they can compete with anybody.

"They need to be intense," Brezenski said. "They need to come with the intensity that they have to beat their man that's running their zone and just get the confidence that we can play anybody."