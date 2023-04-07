The Shamrock boys socccer team hosted Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic Thursday at Wilderness Park looking to keep its perfect record intact.

They wasted no time as senior Blake Wemhoff scored in the first minute with junior Frank Fehringer following him up with a goal three minutes later.

Sporting a 2-0 lead, Scotus Central Catholic peppered the Knights with three goals in a four-minute span to increase the advantage to 5-0. Maclain Bailey tallied the team's sixth goal in the 58th minute to finish off a 6-1 victory.

"(Today) I thought we came out with the intensity and just how we needed to start a game," Shamrocks head coach P.J. Miller said. "We were on point, ready to go from the opening whistle.

In the 25th minute, freshman Andy Padilla found the back of the net for the first time this season. Two minutes later, Wemhoff recorded his second goal of the game with Fehringer netting a shot past the goalkeeper in the 29th minute.

"I liked how we got out really fast early. Kind of just put the pedal down and stayed down," Wemhoff said. "Some of our movements were pretty good. We all are positioning ourselves pretty well on the field and just pressuring them really well."

Miller said he moved Wemhoff from the right wing to the left wing ahead of Tuesday's game to allow him to shoot off his dominant foot. In two games since changing positions, the senior posted back-to-back braces along with two assists on Thursday.

"I feel like the left defender is always a stronger defender because they also have the more dominant foot, so me switching to the left just puts me on a more weak defender," Wemhoff said. "I got speed. I can beat them and then I can slip to the right foot and hit it. It just makes it a lot more easier, more successful."

On the season, Wemhoff is second on the team with six goals and tied for the team lead with five assists. Miller said he's been a pleasant surprise even though he saw the potential.

"It's gone pretty well," Wemhoff said. "The last two years wasn't too well, but this year I wanted to make my speed play a big factor in my game so I run on the wings and try to score. I've scored a lot more than the two previous years"

Scotus is ranked No. 9 by the Lincoln Journal Star, improved to 6-0 with its next match Monday against No. 6 Grand Island Northwest. It'll be the first meeting since the Vikings defeated the Shamrocks in last year's district final.

Everyone stepped onto the pitch Thursday for Scotus, which Miller said will prove beneficial entering the second half of the season.

"We're going into the meat of our schedule. Pretty tough competition coming up. That's going to test our true merit of how good we are down the stretch," Miller said. "We just keep practicing, keep getting better day-to-day and I thought today, especially in the first half, was probably our most complete half of the season."