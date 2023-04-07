The Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer continued its busiest stretch of the season Thursday hosting Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Wilderness Park.

Playing on tired legs, the Shamrocks received contributions from senior Lacie Hartman and sophomore Izzie Kadavy as the two scored braces in a 4-0 win.

"We didn't totally play our best game (today), but we pulled out the win," Shamrocks head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "That's the main thing. Izzie (Kadavy) and Lacie (Hartman) did a really good job finishing for us (today). It was good to see."

Kristie said the effects of playing three tough matches in four days was evident Thursday.

"It was all over the field. We were always a step too slow. Passes just didn't quite get there," Brezenski said. "It's tough having three tough games in a week. The girls fought through and we got the W which is the main thing."

Hartman broke through in the 20th minute on a goal placed into the bottom right corner on a shot from the left wing. Kadavy doubled the Scotus advantage in the 30th minute scoring a tap-in goal on a rebound off the post.

In the second half, Kadavy scored in the 44th minute to increase the lead to 3-0. Hartman tallied her second goal of the match in the 76th minute.

"We struggled a little bit in the first half. Didn't come out with much intensity," Hartman said. "Picked it up shortly after that. I think we worked really well together as a team, playing as a team and finding those scoring opportunities."

Hartman improved her season goal tally to three goals. It was the senior's first goal since the season opener on March 21 against Lakeview.

"Definitely think I've grown since the first couple games and just confidence-wise too, knowing that I know what I'm supposed to be doing and just getting more confidence and I can do it sort of thing," Hartman said. "Definitely learned a lot of things since the beginning of the season."

Scotus improved to 7-0 after winning games against ranked opponents Monday and Tuesday. Brezenski said it was good for the team to go through a stretch like they did this week.

"Definitely took major steps as a team. Coach always reminds us of that one. This week playing tough games against Bennington and Lincoln Lutheran, but she really keeps telling us we took a lot of steps forward," Hartman said. "Just knowing we got a lot better with our possession touches and experimenting with new spots as Emma (Brezenski) hasn't played this week. We've had some people step in and just knowing it helps our depth and playing well with each other."

Among the players stepping up are freshmen Kayla Hoffman and Mia Fehringer. Hoffman recorded an assist while Fehringer, who scored one goal Monday, was threatening in the attack forcing the Eagles goalkeeper into numerous saves.

"They're definitely stepping up and filling some big shoes," Brezenski said. "We have high expectations for them and they are accepting their positions and they're working hard at practice and learning new things every day. They're getting better every game, which is great to see."

The road doesn't get easier next week with a back-to-back beginning Monday against two ranked opponents.

On Monday, the fourth-ranked Shamrocks will host Lincoln Journal Star No. 6 Grand Island Northwest in a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal. They will then face 4-1 Kearney Catholic on the road Tuesday.

"We just have to step up and dig in," Brezenski said. "We got to sleep off the tiredness and hopefully these next three days they can get a little bit of rest and be ready to perform at their highest level on Monday and Tuesday."