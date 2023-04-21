SCHUYLER - Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer traveled to Schuyler for a matchup of top-10 teams. It entered the game at 9-1 while Schuyler was 8-2 coming off a Central Conference title last week.

The Warriors scored in the second minute and in the 40th minute, giving them a 2-0 cushion at halftime. The Shamrocks didn't panic and kept pressing.

Frank Fehringer scored in the 60th minute after he followed up his own penalty kick miss. With 10 seconds left in the match, Scotus drew a free kick near the corner flag. Carter Filipi whipped the ball to the back post where Fehringer headed it in to force overtime.

In the extra period, it was all Schuyler as it scored two goals in the first overtime and one in the second period. Fehringer scored in the ninth minute of double overtime to complete the hat trick in a 5-3 defeat.

"They just didn't quit, but we just ran out of gas. You can't leave guys like Jose (Cruz) with no challenge and give him an open shot," Shamrocks head coach P.J. Miller said. "It was a good game. It was a typical Schuyler-Scotus game and hopefully, we'll get them again."

Schuyler freshman David Arciga scored the game's first goal in the second minute with senior Victor Alonzo scoring before the halftime whistle.

Despite the two goals conceded in the first half, Miller thought they played well.

"We just started off really slow. It's one of those moments where we got to play and it just woke them up. We played really good soccer that first half," Miller said. "We gave up that goal right before halftime and it just kind of took a little bit of the wind out of our sails. We told them we're going to find out what you guys are made of."

In overtime, Arciga scored his second goal on a pass from the goal line by former Shamrock Jose Cruz. Five minutes later, Cruz roofed a curling shot into the top right corner to restore the Warriors' two-goal advantage.

Obed Benazo drew a foul on the edge of the box, stepped up to the penalty spot and slotted the PK past Scotus goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann to make it 5-2 in the second overtime.

"Overall, defensively we played pretty good. We just ran out of gas. Trenton Cielocha anchored that backline. Jose (Cruz) was basically shut down for the first 80, 90 minutes and then he scores his goal," Miller said. "We had chances to finish in front of the goal. Instead of making the pass through the backline, we were kicking right at the defender's feet. It was easy defending for them."

The two teams could meet again in the subdistrict tournament in a couple of weeks. Before then, Scotus will face another ranked team in No. 3 South Sioux City Saturday at Wilderness Park.

South Sioux City enters with an 8-2 record and winners of eight straight after losing to No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 5 Lexington to start the season.

"Now we just need to regroup, focus and play South Sioux City on Saturday," Miller said. "It's another tough team. We just have to rest up, watch some film and figure it all out."