Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer, ranked No. 8 by the Omaha World-Herald, played its first true road game on Thursday against Blair.

The Shamrocks' depth proved to be the difference in the match as they featured three different goal scorers in a 3-0 victory.

"We got off to a bit of a slow start. Blair had most of the control for about the first 10 minutes of the game. Just kind of got caught flat-footed, especially in the midfield. We were just outnumbered," Scotus head coach P.J. Miller said. "Eventually we started to work the ball off the wings and we were able to get down towards their end. It was kind of a back-and-forth effort for a little bit, but I think we just wore them down."

Freshman Maclain Bailey opened the scoring in the 11th minute with his first career goal. Senior Alex Zoucha made it 2-0 before halftime on a goal in the 36th minute. Senior Bryce Follette recorded the lone goal in the second half.

Frank Fehringer finished with a pair of assists and Blake Wemhoff recorded his third assist of the season.

Miller praised Zoucha's performance after scoring his second goal of the spring.

"He (Zoucha) had a good game," he said. "There was one where Blake Wemhoff crossed it from the left wing and he came flying in from the right wing and just kind of volleyed the shot and only missed it by a foot or two. If it went it, it would've been a highlight reel."

Follette only had one career goal entering this year. The senior has two goals through four matches.

"Bryce (Follette) is doing well. He's been struggling with a quad injury. He's a valuable replacement up top whether it's Frank (Fehringer) or Mac (Bailey)," Miller said. "Smart kid. He knows where to be. He tends to be in the right spot at the right time."

Bailey found the back of the net Thursday after assisting on two goals in the season opener against Lakeview.

"He's coming along. He's a freshman," Miller said. "The level of competition, he's not used to it quite yet but he's giving everything he's got and he was rewarded."

Joshua Bixenmann posted his third clean sheet after stopping nine Blair shots. The Shamrocks still haven't allowed a goal in live play through four games.

"Defensively, we're playing extremely well," Miller said. "Our backline consists of three seniors and with Isaak Liebig getting hurt, we brought in sophomore Jacob Rother. He's been playing extremely well."

Scotus' next game is Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.