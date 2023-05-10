OMAHA - The Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer team fell in the Class B NSAA State quarterfinal after trailing 3-0 early.

The Shamrocks would fight back with two goals from Trenton Cielocha giving Scotus hope.

Unfortunately for Scotus, the Shamrocks were unable to overcome their early deficit in the 3-2 season-ending loss at Morrison Stadium Thursday.

"The slow start got us again," Scotus coach P.J. Miller said. "It's always hard to overcome an early goal but there is no quit in these guys. We play hard and we play fast."

Lexington's quick start came from a shot from Antonio Moro hitting the back of the net less than five minutes into the start of play.

Fernando Casillas then made it 2-0 in favor of the Minutemen in the 26th minute. Both goals were assisted by Kenneth Garcia for Lexington.

Lexington would make it 3-0 over Scotus in the 31st minute on a goal from Alexander Perez-Tunay.

Despite trailing 3-0 the Shamrocks kept fighting to stay in the game.

"What's not to like, they showed no quit," Millers said. "We could have been down 9-0 and we would have kept fighting. That's just something we instill as a school."

With under a minute to play in the first half, Cielocha put Scotus on the board cutting Lexington's lead to 3-1 heading into the half. Cielocha's goal was assisted by Frank Fehringer.

"We scored that goal right before half and things started clicking for us," Miller said. "We started getting more control after that point."

Cielocha finished with the only shot taken in the opening 40 minutes of play for the Shamrocks.

At the half, Scotus goalie Josh Bixenmann finished with three saves and three goals allowed.

A key factor in Lexington outshooting the Shamrocks in the opening half was their ability to maintain control of the ball.

"They have great ball skills and they're fast and they've been here before many times," Miller said. "They know how to play the game and we were caught off-guard by their overall team speed."

The tide would begin to turn in the second half with Scotus maintaining the ball more.

"We hunkered down and we started to wear them down," Miller said. "They were cramping but we kept going strong."

The second half was a defensive slugfest for the first 27 minutes in the second half until Cielocha netted his second goal of the day to cut Lexington's lead to 3-2 with 12:49 to play.

"He just doesn't quit, he's probably the fastest guy on the field," Miller said. "If he can get that straight run, he's going to get an opportunity."

Scotus was unable to connect again to tie the game and give the Shamrocks a chance to win despite outshooting the Minutemen 3-2 in the final 40 minutes of play.

"We couldn't find feet and couldn't make proper runs," Miller said. "We adjusted our lineups a little bit and it worked with us getting more offensive pressure."

With the win, Lexington advances to face Skutt Catholic in the state semifinals Saturday. Skutt earned its spot in the semifinal on Thursday after beating Elkhorn North 9-0.

For Scotus, the Shamrocks now will say their goodbyes to nine seniors that have made the trip to Omaha for state twice in their careers.

"After the game, I thanked the seniors because they are the reason we are here," Miller said. "They've instilled a culture with the younger the younger guys where we can keep working and building to hopefully get back."

The nine seniors for Scotus are Cielocha, Ted Fehringer, Alex Ferguson, Isaak Liebig, Carter Filipi, Cameron Houfek, Alex Zoucha, Bryce Follette and Blake Wemhoff.

"Early on we were just finding who we were and when they bought it made it easier to get everyone else to buy in," Miller said.

Scotus returns 15 players that participate with the Shamrocks looking to make a return trip in 2024.

"I hope they took this all in, this is the best place to play," Miller said. "The younger guys' goal should be to get back but not only get back but to win."