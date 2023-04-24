Scotus Central Catholic, ranked No. 10 by the Omaha World-Herald, faced its second straight ranked opponent Saturday hosting No. 3 South Sioux City at Wilderness Park.

The Shamrocks conceded an early penalty, but they answered with two set-piece goals with the wind on their backs to take a 2-1 lead.

However, South Sioux City ended the half with an equalizer in the final five minutes. It carried that moment into the second half with two goals to close out a 4-2 victory.

"We played well, but we need to play better. We just had three mental breakdowns and we give up three goals. We made a silly foul in the first half and gave them a PK. Just had two mistakes in front of our own goal," Shamrocks head coach P.J. Miller said. "We didn't clear the ball and we just leave it sitting there. Wind was a huge factor (today). We just couldn't get much momentum in the second half. Going into the wind you're getting tired."

In the 15th minute, South Sioux City drew a penalty on a run into the box. Cardinals junior Eban Avalos slotted the PK beating Scotus goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann to his left.

The Shamrocks used the wind to their advantage to score the equalizer. Senior Trenton Cielocha set up for a free kick beyond midfield in the middle of the pitch. Cielocha's shot went straight in on goal for his second goal of the season and his first since March 25.

After Scotus defended a pair of Cardinal set pieces, the Shamrocks drew a corner of their own in the 35th minute. The cross fell to the feet of senior Ted Fehringer, who tucked the shot in to put them ahead 2-1. It was Fehringer's second goal in the last three matches.

However, South Sioux City scored the equalizer two minutes later after the Shamrocks couldn't fully clear a corner kick. During the second wave of attack, sophomore Dylan Karnes scored the equalizer to send the game to halftime tied 2-2.

"If we don't give up the one before half ... if we clear that ball out in a way instead of putting it right back in the middle of the field, it doesn't happen," Miller said. "It's just another silly mistake."

The Cardinals dominated the second half as they attacked with the winds on their back. SSC sophomore Hector Sandoval shot the ball across his body in the box into the far corner to restore the Cardinal lead of 3-2 in the 49th minute.

Junior Luis Manzo put the game away with a goal in the 74th minute.

Scotus struggled to possess the ball in the second half and to generate any attacking threat against the wind. The Shamrocks drew only one corner kick in the final 40 minutes.

"South Sioux City likes to attack with numbers and they're good at it. They control the middle of the field. Our spacing was too far apart. Defensively as a group, they were average," Miller said. "Couple of our backs made some stupid mistakes and that's what gave up the goals. They usually don't make those, so it was just one of those days."

The Shamrocks' defense gained some more depth Saturday as senior Isaak Liebig returned to action.

"It's huge (having Liebig back). He played well," Miller said. "He's fighting through a hamstring injury. He played really well."

Scotus dropped its second straight match to fall to 9-3. It'll play at Hastings on Tuesday in its final road game of the regular season. The Tigers are 8-4 coming off a shootout loss to Omaha Northwest on Saturday.

"We're better than this. We know that. Our backend of the schedule is so tough," Miller said. "If we could've had this game earlier in the year, those are things that we can work on. Now we only got one day's practice and then another game and then districts are here."