Lakeview's Mason Hobza has taken large strides forward throughout the season in the Viking's net.

Over the last three Lakeview outings, the Vikings have allowed three goals. In the first three games of the season, Lakeview allowed 30.

On Thursday, Hobza had one of his best showings for the Vikings recording 10 saves in a tight 1-0 loss to Madison at home.

For the first 60 minutes of play, neither team was able to take much of an edge until Madison's Diego Avila scored on a penalty kick from a handball.

"We executed defensively, it was one call with a PK and refs are human too," Lakeview coach Aaron Rudloff said. "He called a handball and I didn't think it was, something I talk about is living with it and playing on."

Madison finished the game with 16 shots with the Vikings getting stops on defense.

"Our defense let in nothing," Rudloff said. "Executing the scheme was a big part."

Prior to the match, Hobza hurt his knee in practice the day before but still was near perfect on the day.

"That was probably the greatest performance that he's had in his career," Ruloff said. "He kept them scoreless outside of that PK, I can't say enough good things about that kid."

The Lakeview offense finished with six shots on goal with Miggy Cullum leading the bunch with two.

Shooting has been a point of emphasis for Rudloff throughout the season.

"We just keep on working in practice on keeping the ball low and we missed some high today," Rudloff said. "That's something that we're really going to hammer in practice."

The game against Madison was the Vikings' regular season finale with Lakeview closing out with a 1-10 record before postseason play.

The Vikings will open the postseason against 11-3 Scotus on Saturday at Schuyler in B-6 subdistrict play.

Lakeview fell 10-0 to the Shamrocks on March 31, in their season opener. The Vikings will look to get some revenge against Scotus and keep their season alive.

"They got us 10-0 the first time, that left a sour taste in my mouth, our team's mouth and really our school," Rudloff said. "I have nothing but respect for those guys but every time we go out there we really want to have an opportunity to compete and win."