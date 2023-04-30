SCHUYLER - Lakeview battled Scotus Central Catholic in Saturday's Class B-6 subdistrict tournament semifinals at Schuyler.

The Vikings faced the Shamrocks for the first time since the season opener on March 21, a game that ended by mercy rule 10-0.

For nearly 40 minutes Saturday, Lakeview's defense fended off the potent Shamrock attack.

However, a red card in the final minutes of the first half sent the Vikings to 10 men. The Shamrocks scored on a penalty kick rebound before halftime and they found the net four times in the second half, ending Lakeview's season with a 5-0 defeat.

"The theme all season has been handling adversity. We held them. They had the win in the first half. They ended up getting a call that I don't necessarily agree with, but again that's just handling adversity," Vikings head coach Aaron Rudloff said. "They got one goal before it being 0-0 at halftime. What I talked about leading up to this game was just improvement and the guys improved so much this season. It was awesome to see."

The Vikings played in a 4-5-1, putting 10 players in the defensive third to close up any space for Scotus to attack in.

Scotus drew six corners and one free kick, but to no avail as Lakeview blocked numerous shots in the box and from distance.

In the 38th minute, the complexion of the game changed as sophomore Efrain Mejia was booked for a red card after falling to the ground and handling the ball outside the box.

On the ensuing kick, Lakeview was whistled for a handball inside the box setting up a penalty kick for Shamrocks senior Carter Filipi. Lakeview goalkeeper Mason Hobza saved the shot, but Filipi pounced on the rebound for the breakthrough goal.

"We were communicating. We were shifting. Our defense buying into the scheme. They're running back and frankly, they shut down a Scotus team that has had their way with a lot of really, really good teams in the state," Rudloff said. "I was happy that our seniors was back there helping them lead. Mason (Hobza) in goal, Miggy Cullum, Fabian Recinos, Gerber (Recinos). A lot of guys just stepping up for us there. They executed the scheme and I'm very proud of them for that."

In the second half, the Shamrocks scored twice in two minutes on goals from Blake Wemhoff in the 46th minute and Frank Fehringer from the penalty spot in the 48th minute. Bryce Follette scored a 13-minute brace off the bench to increase the lead to 5-0.

Lakeview finished the game with just two shots on goal, both in the second half while playing a man down.

"I give credit to Scotus," Rudloff said. "I think they're very well-coached and I think they had players who made plays, but again credit to our guys playing with one less guy and I think we kept them in check for the most part, much better than we did earlier on in the season."

The Vikings finished the season 1-11 and say goodbye to seniors Hobza, Evan Line, Fabian, Josh Gembica, Cullum, Jonny Flores and Jose Castro.

After losing its first seven games by an average of 7.9 goals per game, they finished the regular season 1-3 with a margin of defeat no more than three goals in any of those contests.

"Eventually soccer is going to end and sadly for us, that's now, but life continues," Rudloff said. "Handling adversity is a big part of life and playing within yourself and not listening to the outside chatter or what other teams are saying is very important and just focus on improvement and being resilient."