OMAHA - After a 2-1 victory against South Sioux City on Wednesday, the Schuyler boys soccer team squared off against the No. 1 seed Bennington for the second time this season in Saturday's NSAA Class B Boys State Soccer Championship semifinal at Morrison Stadium.

The state semifinal featured the top two goal scorers in the state in Schuyler junior Jose Cruz and Bennington senior Ayo Makinde.

Both players found the back of the net, but it was Makinde's hat trick that proved to be the difference in a 4-1 victory for Bennington.

"I thought we were much more competitive this time than we were the first time with them, so I think we came a long way as a team. I like where the guys are at in the program and all that sort of stuff," Schuyler head coach Lyndon Beebe said. "If you're going to finish, I guess you finish to what I think is probably the best team in the state Class B. Two of your three losses are to Bennington this year. It's a pretty good comment about our team."

Makinde scored a hat trick in 32 minutes. The senior opened the scoring in the 14th minute, slipping a shot past a sliding Warriors goalkeeper Luis Carrera.

Makinde doubled the lead in the 26th minute. From the left wing, he cut back towards the middle of the box and ripped a shot past a diving Carrera into the side netting.

On a corner kick, Makinde soared over the Schuyler defense and headed the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-1 in the 46th minute.

"They move him (Makinde) so much. He goes where he wants to go. I think they just caught us on a couple subs and we just got a little bit too high," Beebe said. "We should have sat back on him, but that's a mistake everybody's going to make against him."

The Warriors were competitive throughout the match. Carrera saved three shots in the opening 10 minutes of the match, including two by diving.

Bennington drew five corner kicks and two free kicks in the first half, but didn't score on any of those opportunities.

"We wanted to get first touch on everything. Every ball that they sprayed in the middle from all over the field," Beebe said. "When we got first touch, it had to go back to a white jersey and we did that I thought."

Schuyler surged into halftime with momentum on a 39th-minute goal from Cruz.

On a long ball to midfield, a Badger defender slipped with Cruz collecting the ball and charging into the box. The junior fired the shot past Badgers goalkeeper Brian Mattingly beating him to his right to make it 2-1 at halftime.

"That was really good," Beebe said. "I think you can see that we shook them a little bit with that goal, but then they came back and played well. They're just a really good team."

Cruz stormed towards goal in the 45th minute with a chance to put the Warriors ahead, but Bennington senior Cooper Willoughby made a pair of sliding tackles in and around the box to prevent a shot on goal.

On the ensuing Badger attack, Makinde scored the header off the corner to make it 3-1. Bennington sophomore Austin Kaiser finished off the match with a goal in the 63rd minute.

Beebe said he wasn't focused on adjusting too much after playing Bennington back on March 30.

"We were just going to go and play as hard as we could and as best as we could. I didn't want to beat ourselves by trying something different," Beebe said. "I thought we were going to be competitive. Aside from a couple set pieces and stuff, what are you going to do when you're 6-2, 6-3 and you're not. It should work in their favor."

The Schuyler senior class of Brayan Romero, Victor Alonzo, Diego Maganda, Cristian Posada and Jonathan Medina played the final games of their high school career.

They helped the Warriors go from 5-11 last year to 14-2 this year leading the team to its first state tournament in five years.

"The seniors, they added just a couple of key players at just a couple positions for us and some depth and that was really good leadership," Beebe said.

Schuyler will return 70 goals, 46 assists, its entire starting defense and both of its goalkeepers in Carrera and freshman Marcos Gomez. The Warriors will look to build off this season and state experience heading into next year.

"Confidence for one. They just need to get bigger and stronger. That would really help us," Beebe said. "You talk about us being young and the future and stuff. You never know. If you're going to beat them, beat them tonight."