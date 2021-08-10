After a season full of curveballs, Twin River ready to swing away

It wasn't fair, but that was a lesson in its own.
Twin River softball was seeking its 15th straight 20-win season a year ago when COVID hit. NSAA guidelines forced the Titans into a two-week suspension. With the calendar approaching district playoffs, it was decided to call it a season.
Quarantined from one another, coach Renae Van Driel couldn't even tell the team in person. She had to break the bad news through text message.
Twin River finished 10-10 and played its final game on Sept. 22. The East Husker Conference Tournament and three other games remained on the schedule.
Reaching the 20-win mark would have been a challenge, but not getting the chance to find out was the regrettable part.
Van Driel and those that remain from that frustrating finish were back together as a team for the first time again on Monday as fall practices officially started across Nebraska. She and the Titans will never forget how they were robbed of their season. But bouncing back from it the right way is more important than hanging on to those difficult emotions.
"I told the girls, 'Life is going to throw you curveballs. It's up to you how you want to react to that pitch,'" Van Driel said. "We could all just give up and strikeout and call it the end of the game or make contact, foul it off and stay alive. You just never know what life is going to throw at you. You just have to learn how to react."
Twin River opened 2020 with a win over Schuyler and gave Van Driel the 350th win of her career. The Titans started 3-0 but then had a three-game losing skid, alternated wins and losses for the next six, then had two more streaks and skids of three games. The final contest was a 13-1 win over Pierce.
When a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, everyone went their separate ways. Classes for members of the team became remote and communication turned into either phone calls, video calls or text messages. The subdistrict tournament started on Oct. 5. From the time of the diagnosis to that day, Van Driel was working on a way to delay the tournament or get some kind of waiver or find any way to compete. Nothing was approved. The school had no other option than to recommend calling it quits.
"It was a struggle the way it ended because we didn't get to go out on our own terms," Van Driel said. "These girls didn't get to put the ball in their hand and see what they could do. We had a fun group, and they deserved to know how they would have finished. But I think it makes this new group a little salty."
Whitney Schmidt, a junior on last year's roster will never forget the moment her phone lit up and she found out it was over.
"It was sad. I think we had a chance of making it to state last year," Schmidt said. "Coach had to text us and couldn't tell us in person because we couldn't see each other. Mad, sad, angry, disappointed, it was all of that."
Schmidt is one of five seniors on the 2021 roster. She, Alyssa Dohmen, Kamryn Lemburg, Kailyn Marker and Natalie Reeg are tasked with using any leftover emotions as a source of motivation but also moving the team forward into a new mindset.
There are just six combined juniors and sophomores to go with 11 freshmen. Twin River is also partnering with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, an agreement that has sent the Titans five players for this fall.
With new girls in the mix and more than half the team consisting of rookies, questions abound. Van Driel doesn't have a for sure starter in the circle or really anywhere on the diamond like she has had recently. Additionally, none of the returnees, other than Schmidt, hit .300 or better. Still, there are some that played regularly that figure to be in the starting mix.
Schmidt hit .357 and tossed eight innings, Reeg scored nine runs and hit. 250, Lemburg hit .283 with four doubles, junior Delaney Reeg had 10 hits in 42 at-bats, sophomore Faith Zimmer was third on the team with 14 RBIs and posted a 2.55 ERA in 24 and 2/3 innings of work and Sophie Frenzen scored five runs in seven at-bats.
"To me, a lot of it is up in the air," Van Driel said. "I tell the girls, nothing is for sure until you show me. There are a few positions I think I might know, but they still have to prove it to me."
Whatever the 2021 Titans turn into, there will at least be the opportunity to finish what they started. A year removed from being denied that chance, they'll appreciate this season much more, but appreciate it with an eye on returning to their winning ways.
"I know we can get far with this group. A lot of them have been playing for a long time," Schmidt said. "Some of the girls that didn't get to see a lot of varsity last year, they're going to be good, too. I think we can come back better and play harder, but we also have to let it go because it's in the past."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.