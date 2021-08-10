After a season full of curveballs, Twin River ready to swing away

Twin River opened 2020 with a win over Schuyler and gave Van Driel the 350th win of her career. The Titans started 3-0 but then had a three-game losing skid, alternated wins and losses for the next six, then had two more streaks and skids of three games. The final contest was a 13-1 win over Pierce.

When a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, everyone went their separate ways. Classes for members of the team became remote and communication turned into either phone calls, video calls or text messages. The subdistrict tournament started on Oct. 5. From the time of the diagnosis to that day, Van Driel was working on a way to delay the tournament or get some kind of waiver or find any way to compete. Nothing was approved. The school had no other option than to recommend calling it quits.

"It was a struggle the way it ended because we didn't get to go out on our own terms," Van Driel said. "These girls didn't get to put the ball in their hand and see what they could do. We had a fun group, and they deserved to know how they would have finished. But I think it makes this new group a little salty."

Whitney Schmidt, a junior on last year's roster will never forget the moment her phone lit up and she found out it was over.