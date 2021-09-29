Allen makes history in Lakeview road win

Lakeview softball was looking for a spark after a disappointing finish to the home season on Monday when the Lady Vikes gave up their second-highest run total of the season and surrendered 10 unearned runs in an 18-5 loss to Crete. They didn't have to look any further than the circle.

Sophomore Hannah Allen allowed just two hits, struck out eight and put together a 9-0 shutout at North Bend that made her the school record holder in single-season strikeouts. She came in needing just one to tie Nicole Sempek's 2007 mark of 158. For a pitcher that averages more than seven Ks per outing, it was almost a formality.

Allen gave up a two-out single in the first and a one-out single in the second then set down the next 11 in a row.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her offense came around in the third and started a run of three straight innings of runs. It was 4-0 after four innings when a five-run fifth ended it for good and put the mercy rule into effect.

Tuesday was the 10th time Allen has struck out eight or more hitters. She's sent 10 or more back to the dugout swinging or looking five times and has at least three Ks in each of her starts. Allen lowered her ERA to 3.20 on Tuesday and has 165 strikeouts to 41 walks. She's allowed 56 earned runs in 122.2 innings.