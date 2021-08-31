Area softball: Cardinals, Slammers play in NEN Tournament

Boone Central and Polk County competed in the Schuyler Triangular on Aug. 26 and in the NEN Tournament Saturday. Polk County also faced Highway 91 on Monday.
Boone went 2-3 with wins against Schuyler and Polk County. Polk went 3-3 with wins against Boone Central, Schuyler and Pierce.
Highway 91 17, Polk County 9: The Slammers allowed runs in every inning Monday. Highway 91 scored at least three runs in four of the seven frames.
The Cyclones scored 17 runs on 20 hits against Polk County pitcher Christina Rystrom. She finished with six strikeouts and five walks.
At the plate, Polk County had doubles from Rystrom, Kaleena Nuttelman and Savanna Boden and a triple from Kylee Krol. Krol, Rystrom and Boden each finished with two RBIs.
Polk County's big inning was in the fourth when the Slammers plated six to cut the deficit to 10-7.
Boden drove in two on a double to left field. Krol followed with an RBI triple to center. Following an RBI ground out, Rystrom doubled home a run and Kayleigh Pinney singled home Fayth Winkleman.
That was the closest the Slammers came as Highway 91 outscored Polk County 7-2 over the final three frames.
NEN Tournament
After Polk County defeated Boone Central 5-3 two days earlier in Schuyler, the Cardinals and Slammers opened the NEN Tournament against each other. Boone Central avenged its defeat with a 13-4 win.
Polk dropped its next game against NEN 15-3 before closing out the day with an 8-7 win against Pierce.
Boone lost 8-3 against O'Neill and 7-6 against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Schuyler Triangular
Boone Central 23, Schuyler 2: The Cardinals kept passing the bats and scored 23 runs on 19 hits. Boone scored seven in the first, 11 in the second and five in the fourth.
Eleven different Cardinals recorded a hit in the three-inning game. Madisyn Cunningham went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Jeslynn Beckman went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Ashlyn Krohn, Ashtyn Hedlund, Kalli Niemann and Carlie Langan each drove in a pair of runs.
The Cardinals recorded five doubles, one triple and a home run. Cunningham and Hedlund had a pair of doubles each and Payton Sullivan had one.
Ava Duerksen had the lone triple of the game and Cunningham hit a two-run home run to open the scoring in the first.
The Cardinals lost the shutout in the third as Schuyler plated two. Hedlund tossed the first inning and Beckman threw the final two frames.
Polk County 16, Schuyler 1: The Slammers got four RBIs from Rystrom and three RBIs apiece from Lindee Kelley and Courtney Sunday.
Polk led 4-1 after one but broke the game open with a 12-run second thanks to six Schuyler fielding errors.
Rystrom hit a single then came around to score as the Warriors committed two throwing errors. Sunday made it 9-1 with an RBI double.
Mae Valish and Kelley hit back-to-back run-scoring singles to make it 13-1. A single and three errors brought home the final three runs of the game.
Sunday was the winning pitcher in the circle with a three-inning complete game. She allowed one run on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.