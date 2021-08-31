Area softball: Cardinals, Slammers play in NEN Tournament

After Polk County defeated Boone Central 5-3 two days earlier in Schuyler, the Cardinals and Slammers opened the NEN Tournament against each other. Boone Central avenged its defeat with a 13-4 win.

Polk dropped its next game against NEN 15-3 before closing out the day with an 8-7 win against Pierce.

Boone lost 8-3 against O'Neill and 7-6 against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Schuyler Triangular

Boone Central 23, Schuyler 2: The Cardinals kept passing the bats and scored 23 runs on 19 hits. Boone scored seven in the first, 11 in the second and five in the fourth.

Eleven different Cardinals recorded a hit in the three-inning game. Madisyn Cunningham went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Jeslynn Beckman went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Ashlyn Krohn, Ashtyn Hedlund, Kalli Niemann and Carlie Langan each drove in a pair of runs.

The Cardinals recorded five doubles, one triple and a home run. Cunningham and Hedlund had a pair of doubles each and Payton Sullivan had one.

Ava Duerksen had the lone triple of the game and Cunningham hit a two-run home run to open the scoring in the first.