Area softball: Cardinals, Titans earn win
  Updated
Softball

Boone Central and Twin River added to win total this week with Tuesday road wins. The Cardinals defeated Blue River 7-4 while the Titans defeated Tekamah-Herman 20-4.

The Titans suffered a 5-4 loss against North Bend in the second game of Tekamah-Herman triangular. On Monday, Polk County suffered a 17-9 loss against Highway 91. The next day, the Slammers lost 8-0 against St. Paul.

Boone Central def. Blue River 7-4: The Cardinals got a two-out RBI single in the first and never squandered the lead.

Boone Central scored four runs in the third and two in the fourth in the three-run win. The Cardinals finished with 14 hits against Blue River pitcher Autumn Lindsley.

Twin River def. Tekamah-Herman 20-4: The Titans had two six-run frames and eight in the fifth as they recorded 17 hits.

Lauryn Melcher and Natalie Reeg each finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Reeg hit a three-run homer in the fourth to make it 10-0.

Earlier in the game, Marcie Spitz hit a two-run homer in the first to make it 6-0. She joined Natalie and Delaney Reeg and Melcher to finish with three runs batted in.

Kamryn Lemburg, Delaney Reed, Emily Dohmen and Whitney Schmidt recorded two hits apiece.

Spitz threw a complete game with four runs allowed on nine hits with four strikeouts.

North Bend def. Twin River 5-4: The Titans held a 4-2 lead heading into the sixth, but with North Bend down to their final out, the Tigers hit a three-run home run to take the lead.

Twin River had the bases loaded in the home-half but Delaney Reeg was called for batter's interference for the game's final out.

Natalie Reeg drove in three runs with a two-run single in the first and an RBI sac fly in the fifth.

Faith Zimmer earned a no decision in the circle. She allowed two runs on five hits in five innings thrown and five strikeouts.

Highway 91 def. Polk County 17-9: The Slammers allowed runs in every inning in the eight-run defeat. Highway 91 recorded 20 hits as six Cyclones finished with multi-hit games.

Polk County pulled within three runs, 10-7, following a six-run fourth, but the Slammers were outscored 7-2 in the final three frames.

Kylee Krol led the Slammers' offense, going 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs. Christina Rystrom and Savanna Boden had two RBIs each.

Rystrom, Boden and Kaleena Nuttelman had a double each.

St. Paul def. Polk County 8-0: The Slammers suffered a five-inning, run-rule defeat against St. Paul.

Rystrom earned the start and allowed eight runs, five earned, on nine hits with two strikeouts.

Rystrom, Mae Valish and Lindee Kelley recorded the three Slammer hits. Polk County struck out 10 times.

