Area softball: Cardinals, Titans earn win

Spitz threw a complete game with four runs allowed on nine hits with four strikeouts.

North Bend def. Twin River 5-4: The Titans held a 4-2 lead heading into the sixth, but with North Bend down to their final out, the Tigers hit a three-run home run to take the lead.

Twin River had the bases loaded in the home-half but Delaney Reeg was called for batter's interference for the game's final out.

Natalie Reeg drove in three runs with a two-run single in the first and an RBI sac fly in the fifth.

Faith Zimmer earned a no decision in the circle. She allowed two runs on five hits in five innings thrown and five strikeouts.

Highway 91 def. Polk County 17-9: The Slammers allowed runs in every inning in the eight-run defeat. Highway 91 recorded 20 hits as six Cyclones finished with multi-hit games.

Polk County pulled within three runs, 10-7, following a six-run fourth, but the Slammers were outscored 7-2 in the final three frames.

Kylee Krol led the Slammers' offense, going 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs. Christina Rystrom and Savanna Boden had two RBIs each.

Rystrom, Boden and Kaleena Nuttelman had a double each.