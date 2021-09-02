Area softball: Cardinals, Titans earn win

Boone Central and Twin River added to win total this week with Tuesday road wins. The Cardinals defeated Blue River 7-4 while the Titans defeated Tekamah-Herman 20-4.
The Titans suffered a 5-4 loss against North Bend in the second game of Tekamah-Herman triangular. On Monday, Polk County suffered a 17-9 loss against Highway 91. The next day, the Slammers lost 8-0 against St. Paul.
Boone Central def. Blue River 7-4: The Cardinals got a two-out RBI single in the first and never squandered the lead.
Boone Central scored four runs in the third and two in the fourth in the three-run win. The Cardinals finished with 14 hits against Blue River pitcher Autumn Lindsley.
Twin River def. Tekamah-Herman 20-4: The Titans had two six-run frames and eight in the fifth as they recorded 17 hits.
Lauryn Melcher and Natalie Reeg each finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Reeg hit a three-run homer in the fourth to make it 10-0.
Earlier in the game, Marcie Spitz hit a two-run homer in the first to make it 6-0. She joined Natalie and Delaney Reeg and Melcher to finish with three runs batted in.
Kamryn Lemburg, Delaney Reed, Emily Dohmen and Whitney Schmidt recorded two hits apiece.
Spitz threw a complete game with four runs allowed on nine hits with four strikeouts.
North Bend def. Twin River 5-4: The Titans held a 4-2 lead heading into the sixth, but with North Bend down to their final out, the Tigers hit a three-run home run to take the lead.
Twin River had the bases loaded in the home-half but Delaney Reeg was called for batter's interference for the game's final out.
Natalie Reeg drove in three runs with a two-run single in the first and an RBI sac fly in the fifth.
Faith Zimmer earned a no decision in the circle. She allowed two runs on five hits in five innings thrown and five strikeouts.
Highway 91 def. Polk County 17-9: The Slammers allowed runs in every inning in the eight-run defeat. Highway 91 recorded 20 hits as six Cyclones finished with multi-hit games.
Polk County pulled within three runs, 10-7, following a six-run fourth, but the Slammers were outscored 7-2 in the final three frames.
Kylee Krol led the Slammers' offense, going 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs. Christina Rystrom and Savanna Boden had two RBIs each.
Rystrom, Boden and Kaleena Nuttelman had a double each.
St. Paul def. Polk County 8-0: The Slammers suffered a five-inning, run-rule defeat against St. Paul.