Area Softball: Cardinals, Titans suffered losses

Boone Central and Twin River softball lost a pair of games Tuesday and extended losing skids to two. The Cardinals faced Class B O'Neill and Twin River traveled to face Polk County.

O'Neill 14, Boone Central 4: The Cardinals led 2-0 after the first inning on a two-run double by Payton Sullivan, but O'Neill scored 14 runs in the final three frames for a five-inning, run-rule win.

The Eagles scored five runs in the third, three in the fourth and six in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Ashtyn Hedlund earned the start for Boone Central. She threw five innings and allowed 14 runs, 13 earned, on eight hits and eight walks with two strikeouts.

Sullivan was the Cardinals' most productive hitter. After her two-run double in the first, she hit a solo home run in the fifth. It was her second home run of the season and her first since the season opener Aug. 19 against Central City.

Addy Donelson drove in one run on an RBI single in the third, and Madisyn Cunningham joined Sullivan as the only Cardinals with multiple hits. She went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

The Cardinals are 4-8 will play in the Lakeview Invite Saturday.