Area softball: CHS doubleheader postponed, Polk County, Twin River earn wins

Columbus High, Boone Central, Polk County and Twin River also took the fields Thursday on the opening day of the high school fall sports season.

The Discoverers played two innings, before lightning halted play in game one of their doubleheader against Lincoln North Star. After a 40-minute delay, the doubleheader was officially postponed. Both schools said they'll look to reschedule both games.

Columbus will take the field Saturday morning at the Omaha Westview triangular. It'll play Westview and Omaha Buena Vista beginning at 10 a.m.

Elsewhere, Polk County and Twin River recorded wins on opening day. The Slammers defeated Highway 91 13-2 in five innings. In David City, Twin River split the Blue River triangular, losing to the Panthers 8-7 and defeating Schuyler 14-0.

Boone Central dropped its opening game of the season versus No. 9 Central City. The Bison defeated the Cardinals 12-0 in five innings.

Polk County 13, Highway 91 2: The Slammers recorded 13 hits and scored in every inning to defeat Highway 91 in Leigh.

Lead off hitter Kylee Krol hit 2 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Second baseman Savanna Boden walked three times and singled once. She ended the game with one RBI and two runs.

Courtney Sunday earned the start in the circle, throwing a complete game. She allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. At the plate, Sunday hit 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

A first-inning error by the Cyclone led to Polk County's first run of the season. It tacked on three in the second on a two-run double by Krol and an RBI sac fly by Sunday to make it 4-0.

In the third, Krol increased the Slammers lead to five runs on a sac fly to center field. A Highway 91 error and a Sunday RBI single increased the lead to 8-0.

Emma Recker scored on a passed ball with Krol doubling home Boden later in the at-bat to grow the lead to 10-0. A Boden RBI single made it 11-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth.

A two-run ground out in the fourth was the only offense Highway 91 mustered. Polk County matched those two runs in the fifth on an RBI ground out by Roberta Hines and Recker scoring on a passed ball to make it 13-2.

The Slammers will be back in action Saturday at the Freeman Invite in Lincoln.

Blue River 8, Twin River 7: Twin River jumped out to a 6-0 lead through an inning and a half, but Blue River scored three in the second and third and two in the fourth for the comeback win.

Emily Dohmen led the Titans, hitting 2 for 2 with one RBI and two runs scored. Pitcher Clara Preister tallied three RBIs and shortstop Delaney Reeg drove in two.

Preister pitched all four innings for the Titans, allowing eight runs, three earned, on six hits. She walked two and struck out four Panthers.

An RBI ground out and a Karley Vering RBI single put Twin River ahead 2-0 in the first. The Titans scored four in the second on RBI singles by Dohmen and Preister and a two-run single by Reeg.

Blue River's Autumn Lindsley jumpstarted the come back with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second. The Panthers pulled within three on a Twin River error.

They scored three in the third to tie the game 6-6 on a fielder's choice, RBI single and error. Twin River reclaimed the lead in the fourth on a sac bunt by Preister to score Reeg.

In the home half of the fourth, the Panthers took their first lead on an RBI double and RBI single. Twin River went down in order in the fifth to end the game.

Twin River 14, Schuyler 0: The Titans shut out the Warriors thanks to a 13-run first inning.

Dohmen, Preister, Vering and Kylie Elm drove in a pair of runs each. L Allen and Reeg also had an RBI as Twin River scored 14 runs on seven hits. Preister and Vering each doubled and Dohmen tripled to comprise the three Titan extra-base hits.

Marcie Spitz pitched all three innings, allowing just one baserunner on a hit by pitch. She struck out seven hitters on 35 pitches.

Twin River scored three runs on a passed ball and a two-run error. Preister scored on a passed ball later in the first to make it 4-0. Elm singled home Vering and Aubrey Brandenburger to increase the lead to six runs.

An error, a Dohmen two-run triple and a Reeg RBI ground out extended the margin to 10 runs. A Vering two-run double and a passed ball concluded the scoring as Twin River led 13-0.

An RBI ground out by Laynie Allen in the second inning plated the 14th and final run of the game.

Twin River will take its 1-1 record into the Wayne Invite on Saturday.

Central City 12, Boone Central 0: The ninth-ranked Bison scored four in the first and fifth innings, three in the fourth and one in the second for the run-rule win.

The Cardinals recorded only three hits. Payton Sullivan recorded two singles and Chloe Langan singled once. Boone Central struck out 14 times against Bison All-State pitcher Jerzie Schindler.

A Leuttel earned the start. She allowed 12 runs on 21 hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Every Central City starter recorded at least one hit. Hallie Rutherford recorded four hits and four RBIs. Three Bison posted three hits and three ended with two. As a team, they hit nine doubles.

Boone Central will take the field next on Monday when it hosts Highway 91.