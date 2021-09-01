Area softball: CHS sweeps doubleheader, Lakeview win at Central City

Columbus High and Lakeview softball combined for three run-rule victories Tuesday. The Discoverers swept a doubleheader at Lincoln High. They won by identical scores of 12-1

Lakeview won at Central City 13-2 with an offensive performance that included five extra-base hits.

Game 1 - CHS def. Lincoln High 12-1: The Discoverers set the tone in game one with a six-run first.

Rylee Renner walked, Kaylee Geber doubled home two, Hannah Renner tripled home two and Erin Smith grounded out to score Hannah Renner for the big early advantage.

Columbus added on the rest of the way, scoring three in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.

Tayler Braun recorded the lone multi-hit game as she went 2 for 3 with a single, double, RBI and a run scored. Gerber and Smith each drove in a pair.

Rylee Renner started the game in the circle and threw three innings with one run allowed on one hit.

Game 2 - CHS def. Lincoln High 12-1: In the nightcap, the Discoverers scored four in the third and seven in the fourth to win again by mercy rule.