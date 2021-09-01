Area softball: CHS sweeps doubleheader, Lakeview win at Central City

Columbus High and Lakeview softball combined for three run-rule victories Tuesday. The Discoverers swept a doubleheader at Lincoln High. They won by identical scores of 12-1
Lakeview won at Central City 13-2 with an offensive performance that included five extra-base hits.
Game 1 - CHS def. Lincoln High 12-1: The Discoverers set the tone in game one with a six-run first.
Rylee Renner walked, Kaylee Geber doubled home two, Hannah Renner tripled home two and Erin Smith grounded out to score Hannah Renner for the big early advantage.
Columbus added on the rest of the way, scoring three in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.
Tayler Braun recorded the lone multi-hit game as she went 2 for 3 with a single, double, RBI and a run scored. Gerber and Smith each drove in a pair.
Rylee Renner started the game in the circle and threw three innings with one run allowed on one hit.
Game 2 - CHS def. Lincoln High 12-1: In the nightcap, the Discoverers scored four in the third and seven in the fourth to win again by mercy rule.
Braun, Addison Heule, Madison Berger and Jenna Taylor each recorded two hits. Taylor drove in two and scored twice, including hitting a two-run blast in the third to make it 5-0. It was her second long ball of the year.
Columbus finished the game with six extra-base hits.
Emma Riedmiller started the game and threw three shutout innings with two hits allowed and four strikeouts. Columbus improved to 4-6 and has already matched its win total from last year.
"The pitching wasn't the velocity we're used to seeing so we focused on sitting back and letting the ball travel, don't reach for the ball," coach Kelsey Newman said. "We were also aggressive on the bases and hitting the ball where they weren't."
Lakeview def. Central City 13-2: Behind 13 hits and five extra base hits, the Lady Vikes cruised to a road win and improved to 4-2.
Lakeview scored five runs in the first and fifth to separate themselves from the Bison.
Calie Booth and Ayshia DeLancey had three hits each. Booth went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. DeLancey drove in a pair on a double in the first and a single in the fourth. Paxton Lusche went 2 for 4 three RBIs.
Hannah Allen tossed a complete game with two runs allowed, one earned, on four hits with six strikeouts for her third win of the year.