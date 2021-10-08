Area softball: Polk County advances to districts

Upset-minded Polk County team entered Monday's Class C-7 subdistrict tournament in Central City as the No. 4 seed.

After the Slammers posted a regular season record of 16-16, Polk County earned a pair of wins to advance to the Class C-1 district final.

Boone Central and Twin River also competed in respective Class C subdistrict tournament on Monday.

Polk County

On Aug. 24, Central City run-ruled Polk County 13-1 and on Sept. 16, FCEMF defeated the Slammers 12-4.

In the subdistrict tournament, Polk County got its revenge on both squads when it defeated the No. 1 Central City on its home field 10-5 in the semifinals. In the championship game, the Slammers won 10-5 against No. 3 FCEMF to advance to the district final.

Polk County was the No. 16 seed and faced Class C No. 1 Wahoo Neumann in a best two-of-three district final Friday. The Cavaliers, who went 28-2 in the regular season, swept the Slammers 9-0 and 9-1 to end Polk County's season.

Boone Central

The Cardinals lost in the Class C-8 subdistrict championship game. Boone Central, which entered as the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 2 St. Paul 11-6 to square off against the top-seed Hastings St. Cecilia.

The Hawkettes defeated Boone Central 11-3 in the championship game to advance to districts. Boone Central finished its season 12-20.

Twin River

The second-seeded Titans fell to No. 3 FCEMF in the Class C-7 subdistrict semifinals 11-3.

Twin River scored three runs on three hits. Delaney Reeg hit a solo home run, and Lacy Lemburg and Faith Zimmer each singled and drove in a run.

Kamryn Lemburg recorded two walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Faith Zimmer started the game in the circle and tossed five innings with 10 runs allowed, eight earned, on 10 hits.

Twin River finished the season 14-18.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

