Area softball: Polk County defeats Aquinas, Twin River claims third at EHC

In the final week of the regular season, the Polk County Slammers entered the Lincoln Journal Star's ratings for the first time this season following their win over then-No. 8 Aquinas Catholic 6-2 Tuesday night.

The 10th-ranked Slammers won the game on the backs of Kylee Krol and Courtney Sunday. Krol hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs. Sunday threw a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

After Monarchs took a 1-0 in the first, Krol launched an inside-the-park home run to left field to put Polk County ahead 2-1 in the home half. Krol drove in her third run of the night in the third on an RBI sac bunt.

Lindee Kelley scored later in the inning to put Polk County ahead 4-1. The Monarchs cut the deficit to two on a solo home run, but the Slammers extended the to 6-2 on a Roberta Hines RBI sac bunt and an error. Sunday sat down Aquinas in order in the seventh to seal the win.

On Saturday, Polk County defeated Gering 11-7 and HAC 10-2 in the Adams Central Invite. Its only loss was to Wayne 8-5.

The Slammers defeated HAC on two four-run innings. Sierra Boden hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Kaleena Nuttelman hit 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kelley drove in three runs and scored twice.

In another complete game, Sunday struck out eight HAC hitters allowing two runs on four hits.

Nuttelman opened the score with an RBI single in the first. Kelley extended the in the third with a solo home run to right field. After HAC tied it 2-2 on a two-run single in the fourth, the Slammers answered on an Emma Recker RBI ground out, an error and RBI singles by Nuttelman and Boden to make it 6-2.

Adrienne Waller homered to start a four-run seventh. Boden singled home two runs and Krol hit an RBI ground out to grow the lead to 10-2.

After losing 8-5 to the Blue Devils, Polk County claimed third place by defeating Gering. The Slammers scored six runs in the second and never squandered the lead.

Nuttelman drove in three runs and scored to lead the offense. Krol and Savanna Boden drove in two runs each. Krol, Boden, Recker, Waller and Nuttelman ended the game with two hits apiece.

Nuttelman opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second. After an error and a Sierra walk, Krol and Savanna hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles to put the Slammers ahead by six runs.

The Bulldogs hit back-to-back home runs in the third to cut the deficit in half. In the bottom half, Polk County restored its six-run lead on a Nuttelman RBI double and RBI ground outs from Hines and Sierra.

A wild pitch and ground out brought Gering back within four runs in the fourth. The Slammers matched the Bulldogs in the ensuing half inning. After Sierra tripled, Kelley drove her in on a sac fly to left. Recker singled and scored two batters later on a Waller single.

Gering scored three runs in the fifth, but went down in order in the sixth against Recker to end the game.

Polk County was 21-9 entering Thursday's regular season finale against Pierce.

Twin River won its third straight game Tuesday night defeating Ord 15-5. The Titans scored at least two runs in all four innings, recorded 14 hits and hit five extra-base hits.

Delaney Reeg hit 3 for 4 with a double, triple, four RBIs and a run scored. Emily Dohmen batted 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Marcie Spitz doubled twice and drove in one run.

The Titans fell behind 3-0 heading to the bottom of the first and pulled within a run in the home half on a Reeg RBI triple and a ground out by Clara Preister.

Twin River took the lead on a two-run error, a passed ball and a Reeg RBI single to put it ahead 6-3. In the third, the Titans scored five runs on a bases-loaded walk by Kristen Fitzgerald, a fielder's choice, a Spitz RBI double and two Chanticleer errors.

Dohmen and Reeg combined to end the game in the fourth inning on a two-run single and a two-run double, respectively.

In Saturday's East Husker Conference Tournament, the Titans claimed third place. They lost to NEN 6-3 and defeated Highway 91 8-1 in pool play and defeated Tekamah-Herman 11-6 in the third-place game.

Spitz drove in four runs in the victory over the Tigers as Twin River scored nine runs in the third to put the game out of reach. Dohmen hit 3 for 3 with two runs. Fitzgerald drove in two runs and Reeg and Lauryn Melcher posted two-hit games.

The Titans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI double from Reeg and an RBI sac fly from Preister. Tekamah-Herman responded with two runs in the second to tie the game.

In the third, Twin River had the first 10 batters reach safely as part of the nine-run frame. It hit five singles and a home run, drew four walks and took advantage of one Tiger error.

Reeg tied the game scoring on a passed ball. Karley Vering drove in the go-ahead run on a four-pitch walk. Fitzgerald hit an RBI single with a second run scoring on the throw to make it 6-3.

Spitz broke the game open with a grand slam to center field on a 2-2 pitch, extending the Titans' lead to 10-3. It was Spitz's second homer of the year. Melcher ended the scoring with an RBI single.

In an 8-1 win over the Cyclones, Spitz hit 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Dohmen, Reeg and Fitzgerald recorded two hits. Preister and Melcher drove in two runs each.

Spitz pitched five innings and allowed one run on five hits. She walked one and struck out seven Highway 91 hitters,

Twin River started fast with four runs in the opening inning on a two-run triple by Preister and a two-run home run by Melcher, her second long ball of the season.

In the second, a wild pitch and an RBI single by Abby Brandenburger extended the Titans lead to 6-1. Dohmen's RBI double and Spitz's RBI single in the third put them ahead 8-1.

Twin River improved to 15-13 and it'll host CCV and Elkhorn North in a double dual Saturday to conclude the regular season.

Boone Central dropped both games of Monday's triangular against No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia and No. 8 West Point GACC. The Cardinals lost 15-4 to the Hawkettes and 10-6 against the Bluejays.

Carlie Langan and Lauryn Wright drove in two runs against St. Cecilia. Mazie Beister and Langan posted three hits each.

Wright tripled home a pair in the first to tie the game 2-2. Beister doubled home a run in the fifth to cut the deficit to five runs. Langan hit a lead-off home run in the sixth and Langan singled home a run in the seventh.

The Hawkettes scored five runs in the second and four in the seventh as they hit three doubles and three home runs. They finished with 16 hits.

Langan recorded a two-hit, two-RBI game in the second game of the triangular against GACC. Ava Duerksen, Langan, Addy Donelson and Beister all doubled as the Cardinals totaled 10 hits.

Ava Buhlmann spearheaded the Cardinals' 15-6 win over Cuming County on Sept. 22. She tripled, drove in three runs and scored three times. P Sullivan homered and Donelson drove in two runs. Averie Luettel struck out six hitters in a complete game performance.

Boone Central erased an early 3-0 deficit with six runs in the second. Wright doubled home Sullivan, Donelson tripled home two Cardinals, Luettel put Boone ahead on a ground out and two scored on an error.

Donelson walked in a run in the third to make it 7-4. In the fourth, Sullivan hit a two-run home run to left field, extending the lead to 9-4. The Cardinals put the game out of reach after a bases-clearing triple by Buhlmann.

The Cardinals was 10-15 ahead of Thursday's game versus St. Paul. They'll end the regular season at Saturday's Mid State Conference Tournament.