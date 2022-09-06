Area softball: Polk County hit double-digit wins, Titans beat ranked Stars

Polk County earned its 10th win of the season on Saturday after winning two of three games at Saturday's Boone Central Invite.

The Slammers are 10-4 entering Tuesday's game at Twin River. Courtney Sunday lead in the circle and at the plate. Sunday has a team-best 15 RBIs as she's batting .342 this season.

In the circle, she's pitched 56 innings with a 3.38 ERA. Sunday has struck out 57 hitters this season, left 57 on base and has walked 29.

Emma Recker sports a .425 batting average with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Lindee Kelley has crossed home plate 19 times and swiped six bases to lead the Slammers in those categories. She's hit four triples, two home runs and driven in eight runs.

Polk County secured two wins over Boone Central and Pierce. It also defeated Schuyler, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Schuyler.

Polk County lost at Central City 4-3 on Aug. 23. After three straight wins, it fell to No. 10 NEN in Wisner at the NEN Invite on Aug. 27.

The Slammers suffered their first home defeat of the season on Aug. 30 against St. Paul, losing 7-5. On Saturday, they lost 5-4 to CCV.

After two games this week against the Titans and Ord, Polk County will face two measuring stick games against No. 7 Gothenburg and Class B No. 10 Kearney Catholic on Sept. 13.

Twin River (7-6): Twin River is coming off its best win of the season, knocking off Kearney Catholic 10-1 on Thursday. It run-ruled the Stars 10-1 on four RBIs by Delaney Reeg and two RBIs by Marcie Spitz. The Titans drew nine walks and hit two doubles.

They almost knocked off another ranked opponent in No. 8 Aquinas Catholic, but the Monarchs plated five runs in the final inning to win it 6-1.

Emily Dohmen leads the Twin River offense this season hitting .486 with five doubles, nine RBIs and 15 runs scored. Spitz has driven in 12 runners this season and Reeg has 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Clara Preister is tied with Spitz with a dozen RBIs. Karley Vering has scored 11 runs this season, third-most on the Titans.

Spitz has been Twin River's leading pitcher throwing 51 innings. She has a 3.57 ERA with 71 strikeouts to just five walks.

After the Titans played Polk County on Tuesday, they'll head to Leigh on Thursday for a triangular against Highway 91 and Cuming County. On Saturday, Twin River will compete in the Lakeview Invite at Bradshaw Park in Columbus.

Boone Central (5-7): The Cardinals have won four of its last six games after a 1-5 start to the year.

Boone Central defeated Highway 91 16-6 on Aug. 27 at the NEN Invite in Wisner. On Thursday, it defeated North Bend 12-1 before winning two games in its home tournament on Saturday.

The Cardinals defeated Pierce 6-5 and CCV 8-1 to improve to two games below .500. They faced O'Neill on Tuesday before heading to Columbus to play in Saturday's Lakeview Invite.