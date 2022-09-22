Area softball: Slammers place fourth at David City, Titans defeat Pierce

The high school softball regular season concludes at the end of next week as all three area teams look to enter October with momentum.

Polk County wrapped up a busy stretch of games, winning four of its eight games since Sept. 13. It earned wins over Kearney Catholic, FCEMF, Omaha Mercy and Centennial.

All four Slammer defeats were against ranked teams. On Sept. 13, they lost to No. 5 Gothenburg 13-1. Two days later, they lost to No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia 5-4. In Saturday's David City Invite, Polk County lost to No. 1 Yutan/Mead 8-0 and No. 7 Milford 5-4.

On Tuesday, the Slammers bounced back with a 10-0 win over Centennial for their fourth shutout win of the season. Courtney Sunday tossed a two-hit shutout striking out one Bronco. At the plate, Sunday hit 1 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Savanna Boden hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Polk County opened the game with three runs. Recker hit an RBI sac fly, Sunday grounded out to score Boden and Lindee Kelley scored on a passed ball.

The Slammers plated seven runs in the second. Kylee Krol and Boden hit back-to-back run-scoring singles to grow the lead to 7-0. Sunday and Waller doubled home a run in consecutive at-bats and Waller scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-0.

In a 2-1 win over Omaha Mercy on Saturday, Polk County scored two two-out runs in the fifth. Boden hit a game-tying RBI single with two outs. An error scored Boden to put Polk County ahead 2-1.

Sunday pitched out of a two-on, two-out jam in the fifth with a fly out. She induced a double play in the sixth and stranded a lead off walk in the seventh to secure the win. Sunday allowed one run on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in the win.

Polk County entered Thursday with a 16-8 record, matching its win total from last year. It returned to David City Thursday for a triangular against a pair of Class B teams in Blue River and York. The Slammers take the field Saturday at the Adams Central Invite.

Twin River bounced back from its 11-3 defeat on Sept. 15 against Grand Island Central Catholic with a 13-3 win over Pierce on Tuesday.

The Titans led 5-3 after two innings and broke the game open with an eight-run third inning. They finished the game with six hits, nine walks and took advantage of six Bluejay errors.

Delaney Reeg hit 1 for 2 with a triple, two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kristen Fitzgerald drove in three runs and scored twice.

In the circle, Marcie Spitz pitched four innings and allowed three runs on four hits. She walked three and struck out nine Bluejays.

Twin River scored four in the first on a Marcie Spitz RBI single, a Pierce error, an RBI ground out by Clara Preister and a bases loaded walk by Fitzgerald.

After a fielder's choice put Twin River ahead 5-3, Spitz drew a bases-loaded walk in the third to increase the lead to three runs. Reeg hit a bases-clearing triple and Lauryn Melcher hit an RBI single to make it 10-3.

Later in the fourth, two Titans scored on an error and Emily Dohmen grounded an RBI single though the left side to make it 13-3.

Twin River's record was 12-10 entering Thursday's triangular versus Hastings St. Cecilia and St. Paul.

Boone Central posted wins over CCV and Ord to improve to 9-13. The Cardinals defeated CCV 8-4 at Saturday's Northwest Invite in Grand Island.

The Cardinals followed that up with a 15-7 win over Ord. It was their most runs in a game since Aug. 27 when it plated 16 runs against Highway 91.

Boone Central played Cuming County on Thursday. Its next games is Tuesday's home triangular against Hastings St. Cecilia and West Point GACC.