Area softball: Slammers win Freeman Invite, Twin River wins two of three in Wayne

Polk County claimed the Freeman Invite Silver Division title Saturday at Doris Blair Softball Complex in Lincoln. The Slammers defeated Raymond Central 11-3, South Sioux City 14-1 and Falls City 10-9 to improve to 4-0 on the season, the best start they've ever had to a season.

In Wayne, Twin River defeated Pierce 10-0 and Centura-Central Valley 10-3 before suffering an 11-3 defeat to the Blue Devils. The Titans enter Tuesday's game at NEN with a 3-2 record.

Polk County 11, Raymond Central 3: The Slammers opened the game with six runs in the first and four in the third for a four-inning run-rule win. Catcher Emma Recker led the offense hitting 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Kylee Krol opened the scoring, running home on a passed ball. Following a walk by Lindee Kelley and an RBI single by Courtney Sunday, Recker launched a two-run home run over the left field wall to put Polk County ahead 4-0.

Fayth Winkleman singled home Roberta Hines and Sierra Boden scored on a passed ball to increase the lead to six runs.

Recker doubled home Emaree Dickey in the second to make it 7-2. In the third, Winkelman and Boden scored on an error and Recker recorded her second double, driving in Kelley and Dickey.

Sunday pitched four innings, allowing three runs on two hits, four walks and five strikeouts.

Polk County 14, South Sioux City 1: Polk County continued its potent offensive display against the Cardinals, scoring three runs in each of the first three innings and five runs in the fourth.

Krol and Kelley scored three times apiece with Winkleman crossing home twice. Kelley also recorded two hits and two RBIs.

Polk County recorded nine hits, drew seven walks and took advantage of 10 South Sioux City errors.

Krol led off the game hitting a triple to center and scoring on a throwing error. Kelly scored on an error and Boden walked in a run to make it 3-0.

In the second, Krol scored on a fielding error and Kelley hitting a two-run home run over the center field wall to increase the lead to 6-0.

A Cardinals error, an RBI sac bunt by Charissa Boden and a Recker RBI single made it 9-0. After Winkelman drew a bases-loaded walk, Kaleena Nuttleman scored on an error to make it 11-1. McKinley Warnick singled home Kylie Anderson with Winkleman scoring on the same play due to a fielding error. A Mady Berggren RBI single concluded the scoring.

Adrienne Waller pitched four innings and allowed one run on five hits. She walked one and struck out five Cardinals.

Polk County 10, Falls City 9: The Slammers and Falls City were 9-9 after four innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Polk County came up to the plate looking to win it with a walk-off.

With Dickey on third base, Waller hit a walk-off RBI single on a pop to shallow left field to secure the tournament title. Waller ended the day 3 for 4 with four RBIs and one run scored.

Kelley also posted a three-hit game with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Recker and Hines finished the game with two hits each. Eight of Polk County's 12 hits went for extra bases.

The Slammers faced an early four-run deficit. They cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first on a two-run error scoring Savanna Boden and Kelley.

In the second, Polk County tied it on a Kelley RBI double and a passed ball. After a sac fly put the Tigers retook the lead 5-4 on a sac fly, Polk County pulled in front in the third on Waller tripling home Hines and stealing home.

Falls City scored four in the fourth to take a 9-6 lead with Polk County matching it in the home half on a Sunday RBI single and a two-run double by Waller.

Twin River 10, Pierce 0: Twin River opened the Wayne Invite with Marcie Spitz throwing a four-inning perfect game. She ended the game with four strikeouts.

Delaney Reeg hit 3 for 3 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored. Clara Preister and Spitz drove in a pair of runners each.

A bases-loaded walk by Preister and an RBI ground out by Spitz put Twin River ahead 2-0 in the first. After an Emily Dohmen RBI ground out in the second, the Titans scored five in the third. Reeg scored on a passed ball, Karley Vering scored on an error and Aubree Brandenburger singled home Kylie Elm to make it 6-0.

In the fourth, Reeg hit an RBI single and Preister drove her in on a ground out to second base. A Spitz RBI single and an Bluejay error made it 10-0.

Twin River 10, CCV 3: Twin River scored six runs in the final two innings to put the game away.

Lauryn Melcher hit 3 for 4. Spitz drove in three runs on two hits and Dohmen and Vering tallied two RBIs each. Preister scored three times and Vering touched home twice.

Vering jumpstarted a four-run first inning on a two-run double. Elm walked in a run and Brandenburg hit an RBI sac fly.

In the fifth, Elm singled home Preister and Dohmen singled home two to grow the lead to 7-1. In the sixth, Spitz hit a three-run home run to straightaway center to make it 10-1. It was her first long ball of the season.

Wayne 11, Twin River 3: The Titans scored three runs in the top of the first inning on a Preister RBI ground out and a two-run single by Brandenburger, but Wayne went on to score the final 11 runs of the game.

Twin River finished the game with just the one hit and one walk. Four Titans reached on an error. The Blue Devils scored 11 runs on 11 hits with five players tallying two hits.