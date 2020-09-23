Area Softball: Spitz tosses another no hitter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twin River senior Emilee Spitz tossed another no hitter while striking out six in a bounce back 13-1 win over Pierce on Tuesday.

Spitz allowed 10 earned runs to Class C No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic in a 13-5 loss in the team's last outing on Sept. 17. She was back to her old self Tuesday, throwing 3 and 2/3 innings with one unearned run, four walks and six strikeouts. She also hit two batters but didn't allow any base hits.

Spitz also doubled twice and drove in two runs as the Titans improved to 10-9.

Twin River scored one, then two, the three in the first three innings before a seven-run explosion in the fourth.

Whitney Schmidt brought a run in with a sacrifice fly in the first. Alexis Cherry drove one in on a grounder up the middle in the second then scored on an error. Spitz doubled in a run in the third, Faith Zimmer brought in another on a sac bunt then Schmidt scored on an error in the next at bat.

Twin River sent 13 to the plate in the fourth and scored seven with just three hits thanks to two poor decisions on fielder's choices, four walks and a hit batter.

Pierce scored its lone run on three walks and an error.