Area Softball: Spitz tosses another no hitter

Twin River senior Emilee Spitz tossed another no hitter while striking out six in a bounce back 13-1 win over Pierce on Tuesday.
Spitz allowed 10 earned runs to Class C No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic in a 13-5 loss in the team's last outing on Sept. 17. She was back to her old self Tuesday, throwing 3 and 2/3 innings with one unearned run, four walks and six strikeouts. She also hit two batters but didn't allow any base hits.
Spitz also doubled twice and drove in two runs as the Titans improved to 10-9.
Twin River scored one, then two, the three in the first three innings before a seven-run explosion in the fourth.
Whitney Schmidt brought a run in with a sacrifice fly in the first. Alexis Cherry drove one in on a grounder up the middle in the second then scored on an error. Spitz doubled in a run in the third, Faith Zimmer brought in another on a sac bunt then Schmidt scored on an error in the next at bat.
Twin River sent 13 to the plate in the fourth and scored seven with just three hits thanks to two poor decisions on fielder's choices, four walks and a hit batter.
Pierce scored its lone run on three walks and an error.
Katie Paczosa was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Schmidt, Delaney Reeg and Cherry all had two driven in.
CENTENNIAL 7, POLK COUNTY 3: Centennial scored six runs in the fifth to beak a scoreless tie and drop Polk County to 8-13 and hand the team its sixth loss in the last seven games.
Centennial stranded two base hits in the first four innings then sent 11 to the plate in the fifth and scored six times on six hits, an error, a walk and a hit batter.
Josi Noble drove in Kayleigh Pinney and Mae Valish with a two-run single in the sixth and Emma Robets tripled Jacelyn Rutherford across in the seventh for the only Polk County runs.
Christina Rystrom started for Polk County and gave up seven hits, three earned runs and struck out seven.
