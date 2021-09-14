Area softball: Titans, Cardinals at Lakeview Invite

The Dukes scored seven in the first and five in the second and third to win the game in four innings.

Cunningham and Kalli Niemann both had two hits. Niemann had an RBI double in the first and an RBI single in the second.

Sullivan was the other Cardinal to drive in a pair as she hit an RBI double in the second.

Boone Central dropped the final game of the Lakeview Invite against Twin River 15-1.

The Cardinals only mustered one run on five hits. Shalee Grape's RBI single in the second was the only run-scoring hit of the game for Boone Central.

Twin River led 2-1 after two innings, but the Titans broke the game open with an 11-run third.

Boone Central bounced back Monday with an 11-7 win over North Bend. The Cardinals scored four in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Cunningham and Jeslynn Beckman had three-hit games as they combined for three RBIs and three runs scored. Cunningham smacked a double and a triple while Hedlund, Krohn and Sullivan each doubled.