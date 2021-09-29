Area softball: Titans defeat Ord, Polk County loses to Aquinas

Twin River won its second straight game Tuesday during a 10-2 victory over Ord. Polk County faced David City Aquinas Catholic in its final road game of the regular season.

Twin River 10, Ord 2: The Titans defeated Ord behind four multi-run frames. Twin River scored four in the third and two in the fourth, sixth and seventh.

Lacy Lemburg hit 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored. Whitney Schmidt went 2 for 5 with a single, double, RBI and two runs. Faith Zimmer also posted a two-hit game to go a pair of runs.

Twin River recorded 10 hits as Ord committed eight errors.

Marcie Spitz threw a complete game with two runs allowed on three hits and four walks as she struck out eight Chanticleers.

Twin River entered Thursday's game against Grand Island Central Catholic with a 14-14 record. The Titans host a triangular Saturday to close out the regular season.

Aquinas 10, Polk County 1: The Slammers plated a run in the first, but Aquinas scored 10 unanswered runs to complete the win in six innings.

Kylee Krol singled and scored in the first on a Monarchs error. Krol finished with a pair of singles and two of Polk County's four hits.