Twin River softball won its fourth straight game Monday night, defeating the reigning state champions Yutan/Mead to improve to 8-1 on the season.

The Titans used a six-run second inning to break the game open. They led by as many as eight runs before the Patriots trimmed the deficit to 9-4 heading to the seventh.

Senior shortstop Delaney Reeg led the Twin River offense hitting 4-for-4 with one double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore outfielder Bella Gaspers drove in her first two runs of the season Monday.

In the circle, junior Marcie Spitz improved to 5-1 thanks to a complete game performance. Spitz struck out 11 Yutan/Mead hitters, allowing four runs, one earned, on five hits.

Reeg opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first quarter. Twin River batted around in the second with six runs on four hits and two errors.

Titans junior Lauryn Melcher scored on an error with Gaspers following that with a two-run single to right field. Reeg drove in a pair with a two-run single two batters later to grow the lead to 6-0. A Spitz ground out scored Reeg for the final run of the frame.

Freshman JLee Van Driel scored on an error in the fourth and junior Karley Vering singled home Reeg in the sixth.

The win marked the team's fourth straight win and the Titans' best start to a season since 2016 when they began the year 15-1 en route to a 28-6 season.

Twin River is averaging 10.7 runs per game with a team batting average of .368. Van Driel leads the Titans hitting 21-for-29 with eight extra-base hits, 17 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Reeg's 18 RBIs are the most on the team as she's hitting .533. Melcher, junior Emily Dohmen and Spitz are all batting at least .300. Melcher tallied 17 RBIs and Spitz recorded 12 RBIs.

Spitz and freshman Kaleigh Rickard have shared the pitching duties. Spitz has thrown 34 and 2/3 innings with a 3.84 ERA. She has struck out 37 hitters with just nine walks.

Rickard, in 20 and 2/3 innings, features an ERA of 3.73 to go with 27 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Twin River hosted the first of back-to-back home triangulars this week Tuesday against Tekamah-Herman and North Bend. The Titans will host Kearney Catholic and Aquinas Catholic on Thursday.

Boone Central

Boone Central scored 17 runs for the second time this season on Monday with a 16-run victory over Schuyler.

The Cardinals drew 15 walks and recorded four hits. Kali Simons and Braylee Young walked twice with 11 different hitters drawing walks.

Ava Buhlman, Simons, Payton Sullivan, Carlie Langan, Miranda McGill and Young scored twice. Sullivan and McGill doubled once and Simons and Averie Luettel singled.

Boone Central picked up its second win against Highway 91 at Saturday's NEN Invite. It also defeated Polk County, a state qualifier last season, 8-7 on Aug. 24.

Sullivan leads the Cardinals' offense with a .538 batting average, three home runs and nine RBIs. Buhlmann and McGill are each hitting .400 with McGill driving in five runs. Ava Duerksen's 10 RBIs is the most on the team.

Mazie Beister, who allowed one run on one hit Monday, leads the Boone Central pitching staff with 22 innings thrown. Beister has struck out 21 hitters and has left 27 on base.

Boone Central improved to 4-3 and it'll play at North Bend on Thursday before hosting its home tournament on Saturday.

Polk County

The Slammers fell to 4-5 following a loss to Central City in a matchup of state qualifiers from a year ago.

Polk County lost to the Bison 8-1 behind a pair of two-run innings and a three-run seventh. Offensively, the Slammers struck out 10 times, walked six times and recorded just two hits versus Bison senior Jerzie Schindler.

Lindee Kelley and Kaleena Nuttelman singled once for the only Polk County hits. Emma Recker drove in Kelley for the lone run on an RBI ground out in the sixth.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak after Polk County won the NEN Invite on Saturday with wins over O'Neill, Pierce and NEN. It outscored its opponents 35-12.

Kylee Krol hit 8-for-11 with two doubles, six RBIs and seven runs scored. Nuttelman recorded three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Mady Berggren hit 4-for-7 with four RBIs and one run scored.

Courtney Sunday pitched all three games, allowing 12 runs in 14 innings. She struck out nine hitters.

Polk County played at St. Paul on Tuesday. It'll take the field on Saturday at the Boone Central Invite.