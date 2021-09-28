Area softball: Twin River fourth at EHC Tournament

Twin River finished in fourth place at Saturday's East Husker Conference Tournament in West Point-Beemer. The Titans were placed in pool two with NEN and West Point-Beemer.
Elsewhere, Polk County competed at Saturday's Adams Central Invite and Boone Central hosted a triangular Monday against Hastings St. Cecilia and West Point GACC.
NEN 13, Twin River 4: The Titans were tied at four with NEN heading to the bottom of the second when NEN scored nine runs over the final frames and took the first game of pool play.
Marcie Spitz earned the start in the circle and allowed 13 runs, nine earned, on nine hits and three walks. She also struck out four hitters.
Spitz, Kamryn Lemburg and Lacy Lemburg recorded all three Twin River hits and three of the four runs. Lacy hit a two-run home run and Spitz hit an RBI double. Whitney Schmidt also drove in a run.
Twin River 17, West Point-Beemer 4: The Titans bounced back in the final game of pool play with a three-inning, run-rule victory.
Twin River scored 14 runs in the first to break the game open and scored all 17 runs on just two hits.
The Titans drew 10 walks and were hit by four pitches. Spitz recorded the lone RBI.
Twelve different Twin River players touched home plate as Kamryn Lemburg, Alyssa Dohmen, Clara Preister, Natalie Reeg and Schmidt scored twice each.
Faith Zimmer started in the circle and tossed a complete game with four runs on five hits and three strikeouts.
Tekamah-Herman 8, Twin River 2: The Titans' win over West Point-Beemer secured them a spot in the third-place game. Tekamah-Herman scored six runs in the third to pull away from Twin River.
Twin River committed five errors which led to all eight Tiger runs. Spitz started the game and went 2 and 2/3 innings with six unearned runs on five hits.
Schmidt recorded a double for the Titans' only hit of the game. Lacy Lemburg and Reeg scored both Twin River runs.
The Titans entered Tuesday's game against Ord with a 13-14 record. They play their final road game of the regular season Thursday against Grand Island Central Catholic.
Polk County at Adams Central Invite
The Slammers went 1-2 at Saturday's Adams Central Invite with a win over Ord and losses to Wayne and Kearney Catholic.
Polk County defeated the Chanticleers 16-6, lost to the Blue Devils 5-4 and was defeated by the Stars 10-3.
Polk County entered Tuesday's game against Aquinas Catholic with a 13-15 record. The Slammers will host Pierce Thursday in their final game of the regular season.
GACC 4, Boone Central 0: Boone Central struggled to gets its offense going against the Bluejays.
GACC scored two in the first and one in the third and fourth to complete a shutout victory.
Ashtyn Hedlund started for the Cardinals and allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and three walks.
Carlie Langan's single in the third and Madisyn Cunningham's double in the fourth were the only two Boone Central hits.
Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Boone Central 2: The Hawkettes scored six in the fifth to win 10-2.
The Cardinals scored a run in the fourth and fifth on an RBI single by Ava Buhlmann and a passed ball.
Cunningham went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Buhlman's RBI single was the only other hit of the ballgame for Boone Central.
Hedlund started the game and tossed four innings with eight runs allowed on five hits and five walks.
Boone Central is now 9-17 this season and faces St. Paul on Thursday in its final road game of the season.
