Area softball: Twin River fourth at EHC Tournament

Polk County entered Tuesday's game against Aquinas Catholic with a 13-15 record. The Slammers will host Pierce Thursday in their final game of the regular season.

GACC 4, Boone Central 0: Boone Central struggled to gets its offense going against the Bluejays.

GACC scored two in the first and one in the third and fourth to complete a shutout victory.

Ashtyn Hedlund started for the Cardinals and allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and three walks.

Carlie Langan's single in the third and Madisyn Cunningham's double in the fourth were the only two Boone Central hits.

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Boone Central 2: The Hawkettes scored six in the fifth to win 10-2.

The Cardinals scored a run in the fourth and fifth on an RBI single by Ava Buhlmann and a passed ball.

Cunningham went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Buhlman's RBI single was the only other hit of the ballgame for Boone Central.

Hedlund started the game and tossed four innings with eight runs allowed on five hits and five walks.

Boone Central is now 9-17 this season and faces St. Paul on Thursday in its final road game of the season.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.