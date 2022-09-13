Area softball: Twin River, Polk County win two games

Twin River and Boone Central competed in Saturday's Lakeview Invite at Bradshaw Park in Columbus. The Titans bounced back from a first-round defeat versus Lakeview with wins over Highway 91 and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder to claim fifth place.

On Monday, the Titans were shut out vs. Central City to drop to 11-9. Their next game is Thursday against Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Cardinals fell to No. 10 West Point GACC and LVSS before ending the tournament with a win over Highway 91. Earlier in the week, they lost to O'Neill on Sept. 6 7-2. Boone Central is 6-10 entering Tuesday's Wayne triangular.

Polk County went 2-0 last week with a win on Sept. 6 over Twin River 10-0 and an 11-3 win over Ord on Thursday to improve to 12-4 on the season. It played in the Gothenburg triangular on Tuesday.

Twin River: On Monday, Twin River was limited to just three hits. Aubree Brandenburger hit 2 for 3 with a single and a double. Marcie Spitz singled and pitched for the Titans.

Central City plated 13 runs on 12 hits. The Bison hit three doubles and a home run as they scored five in the first and four in the second and fifth.

On Saturday, Spitz recorded her 100th strikeout of the season. After Twin River was no-hit by the Lady Vikes, the sophomore struck out a dozen Cyclones to reach the century mark.

The Titans defeated Highway 91 7-1 as Spitz allowed just one run on two hits. The bottom of the order of Brandenburger, Kristen Fitzgerald and Bella Gaspers each recorded two-hit games. Brandburger and Gaspers drove in one run and Fitzgerald and Gaspers scored twice.

In the fifth-place game, Twin River broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth with three runs on three LVSS errors to win it 6-4.

Gaspers hit 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. Emily Dohmen, Spitz, Clara Preister, Karley Vering and Brandenburger singled once each. Spitz pitched six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and nine strikeouts.

On Sept. 6 versus Polk County, Twin River was shut out 10-0 by the Slammers as it was held to three hits, Dohmen, Delaney Reeg and Lauryn Melcher ended the game with one single apiece.

Boone Central: The Cardinals lost to West Point GACC 15-6 in the tournament opener. Ava Buhlmann led the Cardinals with a single, triple and two runs scored. Mazie Beister and Miranda McGill drove in two runs each.

The Bluejays scored no fewer than three runs in every inning. Boone Central scored a run in the first and five in the third. Trailing 8-1, Beister hit a two-run double and McGill hit an RBI single in the next at-bat to make it 8-5.

Lauryn Wright grounded out to second, scoring McGill and cutting the deficit to two runs. GACC finished the game with seven unanswered runs.

An eight-run fourth by LVSS solidified a 13-1 win in the second game of the day. Averie Luettel hit 2 for 2 with a double. Kali Simons produced a single and Buhlmann scored the lone Cardinal run stealing home.

In the seventh-place game, Boone Central defeated the Cyclones for the second time this season 13-5. Wright hit 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Beister and Ava Duerksen drove in three runs each. Luettel doubled twice and scored three runs.

Beister separated the game in the second inning with a three-run home run to left field to put the Cardinals up 5-1. After Highway 91 cut the lead to 7-5, Boone Central scored six runs in the fifth.

Duerksen hit a two-run single through the right side of the infield to extend the lead to 9-5. A bases loaded walk by Carlie Langan, a Wright RBI double and an Addy Donelson two-run single put Boone Central ahead 13-5.

Beister earned the win on the mound, throwing five innings. She allowed five runs on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

On Sept. 6, O'Neill scored five runs in the final two innings to secure a 7-2 home win over the Cardinals. Wright hit 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run. Payton Sullivan singled, doubled and scored. Duerksen drove in one run.

Polk County: The Slammers won two games by a combined score of 21-3. On Sept. 8, it defeated Ord 11-3 behind a three-hit, five-RBI game from Courtney Sunday. Lindee Kelley drove in two runs and Emma Recker posted two hits and walked twice.

Sunday pitched five innings in the win, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Polk County led 5-3 heading to the bottom of the fifth. In the final frame, the Slammers scored six runs to win the game by run-rule.

Krol doubled home K Nuttelman and Kelley drove in a pair on a single up the middle to make it 8-3. Sunday cleared the bases with her third double of the night to win it 11-3.

Sunday threw a three-hit shutout on Tuesday against Twin River. She struck out four Titans. At the plate, the Slammers starter hit 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Kelley and Recker recorded two hits and drove in one run each.