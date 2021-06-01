Area's best takes to the diamond Wednesday at Central

Central Community College-Columbus hosts some of the best talent on the diamond Wednesday evening in the 2021 All-Star Softball game.
North Bend coach Roy Wright will coach the Silver team in the opposite dugout of Aurora coach Ashton Voss coaching the Green team.
Wright, who was an assistant coach in Seward when he last coached in an all-star game, is excited to see the level of talent.
"It's just a good chance for the kids to get to play with other kids with similar talent," Wright said. "They competed against each other all these years and they get to be teammates, just have fun and be together. It's a good opportunity for them."
Among the players who will be playing in the game include several area athletes: Boone Central's Claire Choat and Avery Olnes, Highway 91's Riana Grotelueschen, Rylee Osten and Kyleigh Rayback, Columbus High's Becca Hazlett and Camille Pelan, Aquinas Catholic's Alli Hartman, Twin River's Katie Paczosa and Blue River's Allie Neujahr and Kira Pavlik.
Wright said it'll be a little different coaching an all-star game as he'll get just a single one to two-hour practice before the game.
"It'll be a much different approach from my perspective just in terms of it just going to be a little less teaching and just a lot more management," he said.
After last year's was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright said the game is another step towards normalcy.
The game is at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Raider Field. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. The contest is one 10-innning game to be followed by a home run derby.
"It's been refreshing in a lot of ways to get back to a lot of the stuff. Even coaching legion games, the first game we had a couple of weeks ago, we actually shook hands with the other team," he said. "It just felt good to get back to some normality and this is another step towards that. I'm glad school administrations are having the courage to get this stuff going and kudos to CCC for allowing this. It's a big part of the summer so it's good to get to do it."
