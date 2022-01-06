Better late than never, Renner finds a home

If you were around Columbus High's Rylee Renner anytime this past fall, you might have noticed she seemed a little off. Admittedly, she was even somewhat grouchy at times.

Renner was intent on continuing to play softball into college, and do it while studying engineering at, preferably, a small school. The trouble is, there are few places that fit the description.

As spring turned into the summer softball season, then summer gave way to her senior year, Renner mostly assumed she had missed her chance. There were a handful of programs that reached out but none that were the right fit.

Thankfully, Dan, Rylee's dad, had a suggestion: look into Iowa Western.

"This was the best outcome. I want to play, I like the school, I can study the major I want, I like the coaches, I think it's a great fit," Renner said. "Last year it was like, 'I'm not going to find anywhere I can study engineering and play softball. It's not going to happen.' I was getting frustrated."

Being in control has been part of Renner's life on the diamond ever since she first took up the game at age 10. She told dad she wanted to be a pitcher. Why? Well, from her perspective, in the circle she'd be involved in every play.

Looking behind her to her teammates, especially the outfielders, there wasn't a whole lot of action at that level. Pitching guaranteed she'd be involved.

Since then, Renner has played on club teams in Columbus and Norfolk and put together a varsity career that saw her pitch the majority of the innings over the past three years.

Thus, it's not totally surprising that when her future was out of her hands, Renner was anything but comfortable.

"I felt like I couldn't find something that worked, but I didn't want to tell myself it wasn't going to happen," she recalled. "So, I got mad at (the situation)."

That all changed when dad made his suggestion. Renner was offered a spot at an Iowa Western camp, went in nervous but also found peace in the situation regardless of how it played out. Once it was over she had one of the surprises of her life.

"I talked to (assistant coach Mackenzie Enev) after the camp and I asked, 'Where do I go from here?' I enjoyed the camp and I liked it, but where do I go?'" Renner said. (Enev) said, "'You can play here if you want; you just have to let us know if this is where you want to be.'"

It was more than Renner had hoped for.

A similar philosophical approach to pitching and a focus on academics added to the allure. Renner realizes she's not a pitcher who finds success with velocity but movement. The Reivers have a similar mindset about getting outs. In the classroom, she'll initially start with civil engineering but says she's also got an interest in chemical engineering. Both are possible in Council Bluffs.

She'll leave Columbus after having put together an 11-9 season with 110 innings pitched, 57 strikeouts, 45 walks, a 4.20 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP. Renner tossed a little more than 49% of the innings and helped CHS reach its highest win total in five years.

The Discoverers came back from a loss in the district tournament with back-to-back wins and had the tying and go-ahead runs on in the seventh of a semifinal loss to Gretna. A win there would have put Columbus one victory away from the state tournament.

Renner pitched the final 3 and 2/3 in that one with just one earned run and three hits and tossed a four-inning no-hitter against Omaha Bryan in the loser's bracket.

She joins an Iowa Western program that went 44-22 last season and made the Region IX championship series.

"I liked everything. I liked the head coach, I liked the assistant coach that worked with the pitchers and they told me that if I decided Iowa Western was the school for me I could play there," she said. "I was really excited."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

