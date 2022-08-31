Bison fend off late Lakeview comeback

Lakeview softball dropped its third game of the season and first at home Tuesday against Class C No. 9 Central City 8-6. The Lady Vikes allowed all eight runs over the course of four frames. Central City plated four in the sixth to pull away.

Lakeview battled back after trailing 8-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth. It scored a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. The Lady Vikes had two on with two down in the seventh, but Ayshia DeLancey flew out to left to end the game.

Cali Bentz started the game and pitched 4 and 1/3 innings. The freshman allowed four runs, two earned, on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Hannah Allen pitched the remainder of the game with four runs allowed on six hits and four strikeouts.

Molly Frenzen, Moe Colegrove, Bentz and Morgan Finecy each had two-hit games. Frenzen hit 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run scored. Colegrove singled twice and Bentz singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored once. Finecy doubled and crossed home plate twice.

The Bison took the lead on a two-run double with two outs in the third. Frenzen responded in the home half on an RBI single scoring Finecy to make it 2-1.

A passed ball in the fourth and a fifth-inning RBI sac fly made it 4-1. In the sixth, the Bison hit two run-scoring singles and a two-run double to grow their lead to 8-1. In the bottom of the sixth, Allen singled home Bentz to cut the deficit to six.

After a scoreless seventh thrown by Allen, Lakeview scored four two-out runs. Frenzen tripled home Finecy and scored on a passed ball. Haley Frenzen singled home Colegrove and Bentz singled home Haley to make it 8-6. Allen walked to set up DeLancey, who flew out on a 1-0 pitch.

Lakeview is 3-3 and it'll face Blue River in David City on Thursday.