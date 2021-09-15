Boone Central, Polk County drop pair

Boone Central and Polk County softball dropped a pair of games Tuesday. Boone Central played Pierce and Wayne at the Pierce triangular while Polk County faced Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg at the Kearney Catholic triangular.
Pierce triangular
In the first game against Pierce, the Cardinals squandered a seventh-inning lead to lose 6-5.
The game was tied 3-3 entering the seventh. Boone Central scored a pair to take a 5-3 lead on an RBI single by Addy Donelson and a bases loaded walk by Ava Buhlmann.
The Bluejays answered with three in the home half. Pierce was down to its final out with the bases loaded and got an RBI single and an error to walk it off.
Ashtyn Hedlund took the loss after she threw 6 and 2/3 innings with five runs allowed, two earned, on five hits and eight walks. She struck out eight Lady Bluejays.
Jeslynn Beckman and Carlie Langan tallied two hits apiece with three runs scored between the two of them.
Payton Sullivan, Donelson and Buhlman finished with one RBI.
In game two of the triangular, Boone Central was shut out 7-0 in six innings against Wayne.
The Cardinals finished with six hits, including two from Madisyn Cunningham. Kalli Niemann tripled in the second but was stranded after a strikeout.
Boone Central had two runners on in the final three frames but couldn't get the timely hit to plate a run.
Hedlund pitched in the circle for the second straight game. She tossed 4 and 2/3 innings with seven runs allowed, three earned, on seven hits and three walks. She finished with four strikeouts.
The Cardinals are now 6-12 and faced NEN Thursday.
Kearney Catholic triangular
Polk County saw its five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday. The Slammers lost 15-4 against Kearney Catholic and 4-2 against Gothenburg.
Polk County's record is 9-9 and hosted a triangular Thursday against FCEMF and Hastings St. Cecilia.
