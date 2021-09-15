Boone Central, Polk County drop pair

Boone Central and Polk County softball dropped a pair of games Tuesday. Boone Central played Pierce and Wayne at the Pierce triangular while Polk County faced Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg at the Kearney Catholic triangular.

Pierce triangular

In the first game against Pierce, the Cardinals squandered a seventh-inning lead to lose 6-5.

The game was tied 3-3 entering the seventh. Boone Central scored a pair to take a 5-3 lead on an RBI single by Addy Donelson and a bases loaded walk by Ava Buhlmann.

The Bluejays answered with three in the home half. Pierce was down to its final out with the bases loaded and got an RBI single and an error to walk it off.

Ashtyn Hedlund took the loss after she threw 6 and 2/3 innings with five runs allowed, two earned, on five hits and eight walks. She struck out eight Lady Bluejays.

Jeslynn Beckman and Carlie Langan tallied two hits apiece with three runs scored between the two of them.

Payton Sullivan, Donelson and Buhlman finished with one RBI.

In game two of the triangular, Boone Central was shut out 7-0 in six innings against Wayne.