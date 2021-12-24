Braun ready to build at MCC

Columbus High's Tayler Braun will be in a familiar position, not just on the field, but in other aspects when her time begins next year at McCook Community College.

Braun was starting for CHS softball the first game of her career. She played as a freshman for dad, Paul Braun, then under Kelsey Newman the last three as the former Discoverer returned and started to build the program in her own image.

Braun's teams won 11 games when she was a freshman, three as a sophomore, four as a junior then 18 this past fall. She leaves Columbus High with eight program records to her name and expectations of doing more of the same at the next level.

Braun McCook softball in just its 12th year of existence and a coach in just his fourth year at the helm. The similarities in the circumstances aren't exact, but there's definitely some building and foundation-laying that is ready to take place.

Her experience doing the same in Columbus will be an invaluable asset.

"Those are qualities you want in your athlete - leadership qualities, being a great teammate - those are the kind of kids you want," McCook coach Kevin Kaalberg said at Braun's signing ceremony Wednesday at CHS. "Last year was my first full year as a coach. So we're building that program up. Tayler is the perfect fit to help us grow."

Braun made her future plans official on Wednesday when she signed with Kaalberg and the Indians following a fall of weighing her options. McCook, she said, was an obvious choice once she arrived on campus.

She joins a group that went 38-14 in Kaalberg's first full season and reached the Region IX tournament semifinals. Thirty-eight wins was the most for the program since 45 in 2015.

In Braun's final year in Columbus, she set the single-season record for hits, batting average and stolen bases, and set career marks in hits, singles, stolen bases and runs scored.

Most importantly, she left with a win total that was the best the Discoverers have had since 2015.

A lot of the credit, coach Newman said, goes directly to Braun.

"She was blessed with 10 other seniors behind her. They all had the same goal in mind and they all came together," Newman said. "But she led a lot of that with her talents alone. She had a major impact."

What's perhaps most surprising about it all is Braun landing at a junior college instead of a four-year school. Granted, Columbus softball hasn't been in the state spotlight for quite some time, and that can affect a player's notoriety, but her numbers alone make it seem like she should have had more suitors.

At least, that's the way Kaalberg sees it.

"She's the type of kid, for our program, that was overlooked; she should be at a higher level," he said. "Kids get overlooked for many reasons, but we'll help her get noticed."

Her ability to handle the bat, range at shortstop and athleticism are all qualities Kaalberg plans to capitalize on once Braun is in an MCC uniform. In McCook, she'll look to follow in the footsteps of some former Indians on last year's squad who had solid years and earned their way to Division I Purdue-Fort Wayne and Division II University of New Mexico Highlands.

Braun definitely takes a chip on her shoulder, of sorts, to junior college softball. The amount of time and effort she's put into the sport has created a desire, as she put it, "to be on the top with everybody else who's on the top."

Yet, she didn't get there simply because of a singular, inner focus. Although she's been in a position of leadership each of the past four years, Braun said she thrives the most when she finds a bond with her coaches and teammates. Braun believes she's found that with the Indians. The family atmosphere, and the academics, sent her out west.

"I was really drawn to that. Talking to coach about the softball team and the program, it sounded like people who were close to one another who were going to become my family," Braun said. "That really drew me there."

