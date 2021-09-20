CHS captures home invite trophy

It was definitely more sweet than bitter for a Columbus High softball team that finished 2-1 and lost its final contest of Saturday's home invite.

The final loss was to rival Norfolk, but due to other results on the day, the Discoverers took home the championship trophy. CHS and Elkhorn tied with a 2-1 record but the Discoverers had the head-to-head win and earned the tiebreaker.

Two wins to one loss improved Columbus' record to 13-10 and tied the 2017 season for the highest win total of the last five years. CHS is 8-3 in its last 11.

Columbus defeated Elkhorn 10-3 behind four RBIs from Kelyn Garrelts, took down Beatrice 7-3 with a two-RBI performance from both Addi Kudron and Emma Riedmiller then fell to Norfolk 3-0 when Panther sophomore Jessica Schmidt mowed down 13 Discoverers with strikeouts.

Other results included Elkhorn defeating Norfolk 7-1 and Beatrice 10-1. Beatrice defeated Norfolk 8-1 in eight innings.

"It was a really good day. We came out the first two games and executed things in the box, were aggressive on the bases, our defense was there, Rylee (Renner) pitched a really good first game and Emma (Riedmiller) came out and did her role in the second game," coach Kelsey Newman said. "Both of our pitchers were spinning, and our defense was backing them up."