CHS held to one hit in district exit

Columbus High softball's start and stop of a season reached a final stop on Wednesday in the district tournament at Omaha Marian.
Columbus lost to the top-seeded hosts 11-2 then in the loser's bracket to Kearney 8-0. The Discoverers managed just one hit all day - a single by Tayler Braun in the opener.
CHS ends the season 6-29 and with losses in 23 of the final 25 contests. The Discoverers were 4-6 and on a four-game win streak when COVID-19 hit and the team was separated and quarantined for two weeks.
That doesn't fully explain the rough finish. Columbus played a host of ranked teams over the final month. But coach Kelsey Newman can't help but wonder what would have happened had the team stayed active start to finish.
"That's a thought for sure because we were figuring it out together, how to play as a team and we were excited after winning four in a row. We were kind of finding our groove. Then it just stopped," Newman said. "It's hard to explain because you can't always say, 'What if?' or, if that didn't happen, you couldn't blame it on that. But yeah, I definitely think about the 10 days we had off and how that affected us."
MARIAN 11, COLUMBUS 2: The Crusaders took control immediately with six runs in the top of the first, starting with a leadoff single and a two-run home run. Four more singles and two walks added four more runs.
A two-out double made it 7-0 after two innings, two singles, a walk and a hit batter added up to two more runs in the third and a two-run home run ended it on the mercy rule in the fifth.
Columbus' only two runs came on Braun's leadoff single in the fourth, an error on a ground ball from Addison Huele that scored Braun and an RBI ground from Becca Hazlett.
Those were the only two CHS runners of the game.
KEARNEY 8, COLUMBUS 0: Kearney starter Haley Becker needed just 49 pitches to keep Columbus hitless. She had just one strikeout but didn't walk anyone and allowed just one base runner, and that was on an error from her defense.
The Bearcats scored in each of the first three innings and led 4-0 at that point. They added three more on in the fifth and won by the mercy rule on a walk off RBI double in the seventh.
"We hit the ball fairly well, but all day just hit it right at 'em," Newman said. "There were enough hard ground balls and line drives that normally find their way through that just didn't today."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
