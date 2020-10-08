CHS held to one hit in district exit

Columbus High softball's start and stop of a season reached a final stop on Wednesday in the district tournament at Omaha Marian.

Columbus lost to the top-seeded hosts 11-2 then in the loser's bracket to Kearney 8-0. The Discoverers managed just one hit all day - a single by Tayler Braun in the opener.

CHS ends the season 6-29 and with losses in 23 of the final 25 contests. The Discoverers were 4-6 and on a four-game win streak when COVID-19 hit and the team was separated and quarantined for two weeks.

That doesn't fully explain the rough finish. Columbus played a host of ranked teams over the final month. But coach Kelsey Newman can't help but wonder what would have happened had the team stayed active start to finish.

"That's a thought for sure because we were figuring it out together, how to play as a team and we were excited after winning four in a row. We were kind of finding our groove. Then it just stopped," Newman said. "It's hard to explain because you can't always say, 'What if?' or, if that didn't happen, you couldn't blame it on that. But yeah, I definitely think about the 10 days we had off and how that affected us."