CHS settles for split at Southeast

Columbus hopes for a doubleheader sweep at Lincoln Southeast on Thursday were dashed by a late offensive surge from the host Knights.

CHS took the first game 7-5 thanks to a four-run sixth and trailed 6-4 through four innings in the night cap when Southeast plated four in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Any doubleheader split is bittersweet but ever more so following in a win in the first game. The Discoverers moved to 14-13 on the year ahead of an invite back in Lincoln this weekend then the final home games of the season Tuesday against rival Norfolk.

"I think the first game we competed, hit the ball, executed in the box and did the things we needed to do. Our second game, our pitching was off," coach Kelsey Newman said. "We started to get back on track but we needed to be more consistent throughout the night."

Columbus took a 3-0 lead in the second inning of the opening game on a two-RBI double by Danica Taylor then an RBI single from Hannah Dahlke. It was tied 3-3 after four and remained that way until the sixth when CHS put up four more runs on Jordyn Trotta's two-RBI triple, Tayler Braun's RBI grounder through the left side and a passed ball that scored Braun.