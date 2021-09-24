CHS settles for split at Southeast

Columbus hopes for a doubleheader sweep at Lincoln Southeast on Thursday were dashed by a late offensive surge from the host Knights.
CHS took the first game 7-5 thanks to a four-run sixth and trailed 6-4 through four innings in the night cap when Southeast plated four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Any doubleheader split is bittersweet but ever more so following in a win in the first game. The Discoverers moved to 14-13 on the year ahead of an invite back in Lincoln this weekend then the final home games of the season Tuesday against rival Norfolk.
"I think the first game we competed, hit the ball, executed in the box and did the things we needed to do. Our second game, our pitching was off," coach Kelsey Newman said. "We started to get back on track but we needed to be more consistent throughout the night."
Columbus took a 3-0 lead in the second inning of the opening game on a two-RBI double by Danica Taylor then an RBI single from Hannah Dahlke. It was tied 3-3 after four and remained that way until the sixth when CHS put up four more runs on Jordyn Trotta's two-RBI triple, Tayler Braun's RBI grounder through the left side and a passed ball that scored Braun.
A Southeast solo home run in the sixth the three hits and an error in the seventh threatened to tie it and force extras until both were stranded on a pop up to third.
Braun was 4 for 5 while Trotta went 3 for 4. Rylee Renner tossed all seven innings, gave up 10 hits, five earned runs, walked two and struck out three.
Southeast posted the first three runs in game two when Columbus responded in the third with four on Addie Kudron's RBI single, a hit batter with the bags full, passed ball with Addie Heule at third and Erin Smith RBI single.
Southeast took the led right back in the bottom half with a solo homer, triple, two singles and three runs. The Knights delivered the final crushing blow in the fifth on a walk, double, two RBI singles, an error that scored a run and a passed ball that brought in another.
Kudron was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI, Smith went 2 for 4 also with a run and an RBI and the combination of Emma Riedmiller, Callie Backman, Heule and Renner filled Columbus pitching duties. Riedmiller went the longest with the first 2 and 1/3 innings, seven hits, six earned runs, two walks and a strikeout.
"We need to make sure that we refocus on our end-of-the-year goals and expectations," Newman said. "We need to make sure that we're staying up and meeting those. When you get to the end of the season it can be tough to stay alert and alive when the end is nearing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.