CHS softball ends losing skid, splits at HAC
Columbus Discoverers

Columbus softball snapped a seven-game losing skid with a 14-8 win over Lincoln Northeast on Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The Discoverers then lost to Grand Island in the next round.

Columbus is 6-25 ahead of a rematch with the Islanders on Monday. Be sure to check online and in Wednesday's issue for a story on the final regular season games of the year.

COLUMBUS 14, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 8: The Columbus bats were awake from the start. CHS plated three in the third, four in the second and two in the third for a 9-2 lead after three innings.

The Discoverers continued to tack more on, responding to a five-run Northeast fifth with four in the bottom half and a final run in the fifth.

Junior leadoff hitter Tayler Braun went 4 for 5 at the plate with two runs scored and three driven in, Kelyn Garrelts was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Jasmin Podany and Erin Smith both had multiple RBIs.

Columbus had six extra base hits in the game including a double and a home run by Garrelts, triple and home run by Smith and homer by Braun.

Rylee Renner tossed the first 3 and 1/3 innings, allowed seven earned, struck out five and walked four.

Garrelts doubled in two in the first, Braun hit an inside-the-park home run and scored two in the second, Smith tripled to lead off the second and plated two on her long ball in the third and Garrelts led off the fifth with a solo shot.

GRAND ISLAND 13, COLUMBUS 1: The Islanders were the ones with the hot bats in the second game of the tournament. Grand Island led 3-0 after one, 8-0 after two and added five more and ended it on the mercy rule in the third.

Braun had the only Discoverer hit in the first at bat of the game. An error moved her to third. Another error off the bat of Garrelts scored her in the next at bat.

An Addie Huele walk was the only other CHS base runner of the game. 

