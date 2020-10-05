CHS softball ends losing skid, splits at HAC

Columbus softball snapped a seven-game losing skid with a 14-8 win over Lincoln Northeast on Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The Discoverers then lost to Grand Island in the next round.

Columbus is 6-25 ahead of a rematch with the Islanders on Monday. Be sure to check online and in Wednesday's issue for a story on the final regular season games of the year.

COLUMBUS 14, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 8: The Columbus bats were awake from the start. CHS plated three in the third, four in the second and two in the third for a 9-2 lead after three innings.

The Discoverers continued to tack more on, responding to a five-run Northeast fifth with four in the bottom half and a final run in the fifth.

Junior leadoff hitter Tayler Braun went 4 for 5 at the plate with two runs scored and three driven in, Kelyn Garrelts was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Jasmin Podany and Erin Smith both had multiple RBIs.

Columbus had six extra base hits in the game including a double and a home run by Garrelts, triple and home run by Smith and homer by Braun.

Rylee Renner tossed the first 3 and 1/3 innings, allowed seven earned, struck out five and walked four.