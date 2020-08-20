CHS Softball: 'Watch out for Columbus'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High softball coach Kelsey Newman had little proof her makeover of the program was finding success in 2019.

The Discoverers earned their first win in the fourth game of the season but didn't taste victory again for a month. In between, CHS lost 17 in a row.

When a frustrating year finally came to an end in the district round, Columbus managed just four wins to 29 losses. Yet, a funny thing happened that final game in a loss to Burke. Though Newman and her group might have been worn down physically and emotionally, Burke coach Jeff Sturgeon offered a compliment that provided validation to the previous eight weeks: "Wow, watch out for Columbus."

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more than how we ended last year. Our record doesn’t say who we were as a team. We had fun," Newman said. ..."I told the girls moving into this season, that’s where we want to start. We don’t care about the rest. We want to remember how we left off last season."

Columbus picked up its most lopsided win in the district tournament and hung around in its two other losses. Following a regular season in which the average defeat was by more than six runs, and eight were by 10 or more, the final three games had a drastically different feel.