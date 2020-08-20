CHS Softball: 'Watch out for Columbus'

Columbus High softball coach Kelsey Newman had little proof her makeover of the program was finding success in 2019.
The Discoverers earned their first win in the fourth game of the season but didn't taste victory again for a month. In between, CHS lost 17 in a row.
When a frustrating year finally came to an end in the district round, Columbus managed just four wins to 29 losses. Yet, a funny thing happened that final game in a loss to Burke. Though Newman and her group might have been worn down physically and emotionally, Burke coach Jeff Sturgeon offered a compliment that provided validation to the previous eight weeks: "Wow, watch out for Columbus."
“I couldn’t have asked for anything more than how we ended last year. Our record doesn’t say who we were as a team. We had fun," Newman said. ..."I told the girls moving into this season, that’s where we want to start. We don’t care about the rest. We want to remember how we left off last season."
Columbus picked up its most lopsided win in the district tournament and hung around in its two other losses. Following a regular season in which the average defeat was by more than six runs, and eight were by 10 or more, the final three games had a drastically different feel.
It's a feel Newman is trying to carry over to 2020. She has two seniors that were part of the 2019 starting lineup, two others that look poised to join the bunch, a junior infielder and pitcher that were starters and three other players that were either regulars or regular backups.
“Seeing what we could do has fueled a lot of us and pushed us to continually get better," senior Becca Hazlett said. "Knowing that we can do it, and knowing that, as we bond together, that can bring us to great things."
Hazlett's comment about fueling the team's fire was evident in the offseason. Newman and Columbus Middle School came together to provide hitting and training space in garages at the facility. The sessions were well-attended before the pandemic hit and shut everything down.
Columbus also had the opportunity to join in a Zoom call with Canadian softball Olympian Danielle Lawrie. The team attended a camp together in Omaha and, once baseball and softball activities resumed in June, the girls played on their respective club teams.
Back together again, the team is taking an "own the boat" mentality borrowed from bestselling author and speaker Jon Gordon.
"We want everybody in the boat to be committed, to be rowing in unison, not just one person. That's how we're going to look at it," Newman said. "It's another visual model for us to say, and it's kind of catchy. We say, 'Set sail and own the boat.'"
Newman is putting that into practice by allowing the team to vote on its captains. Everyone is eligible regardless of age. She's deciding positions, roles and responsibilities based on merit; not simply on experience.
"It isn't about seniority here. I'm not big on that," Newman said. "Everybody plays a vital part. Yes, there are senior leaders, but we will vote on captains."
Columbus scored two or fewer runs 17 times in 2019, suffering through seven shutouts. Success at the plate appears to be dependent on CHS's ability to play small ball and utilize its speed.
On the mound, Rylie Renner brings back the most experience. She'll be supported by occasional outings from Addie Kudron, Halle Langan and Tayler Braun. Addison Huele also returned to the circle during summer play and may have an opportunity to contribute. Emma Riedmiller, a sophomore, gained valuable experience as a freshman and looks to gain more as a sophomore.
"It's a matter of who's effective at what time," Newman said.
With the glove, Braun will be in her third season at shortstop, leading the defense on the infield. Hazlett will have the chance to make an impact in center field and at third base. Senior Alyiay Ocegura can play in the middle infield and outfield. Senior Camille Pelan will likely start in right field, and fellow senior Jasmine Podany will see time at third.
Catching and a handful of other positions are being decided upon this week.
"With all the hard work that we've been putting in, they know my expectation of what I want," Newman said. "I'm big on hustling and giving 110%. I think we'll see big improvements on last year, especially if we focus on where we left off."
Newman is fairly confident she has her starting lineup card ready for Thursday's doubleheader season opener at Gerrard Park against Lincoln Northeast. Starting off with a win or a sweep is, of course, a goal. But so, too, is how the team plays and who, among the question marks, begins to separate from the pack. Early on, Newman is also looking to find the team's best version of itself.
As of Saturday's CHS Media Day, Newman said she had 13 girls that have the potential to see playing time.
"I think this year it’s about controlling what we can control, our attitude and our effort," Pelan said. "Each day, we have to make sure we come to practice with a good attitude because we never know which practice, which rep, which drill, could be our last."
Columbus last had a winning season in 2015 and last appeared at state in 1996.
“As a team, I feel like we have so many positive girls and so much potential," Ocegura said. "I feel like we’ve been working so hard this year, and you can just feel the change."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!