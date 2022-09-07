Colegrove, Allen lead Lady Vikes to win, CHS drop two games in Lincoln

Moe Colegrove's four hits and Hannah Allen's eight strikeouts led Lakeview to a 6-3 win Tuesday against Wayne. Colegrove hit 4 for 4 with a solo home run, two RBIs and two runs in her best game as a Lady Vike.

Allen pitched a complete game allowing three runs on four hits with eight punch outs and just two walks. In six pitching appearances this season, the junior has struck out at least eight batters four times.

Lakeview scored one run in the first and third innings and a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The Blue Devils scored all three runs in the sixth.

Cali Bentz hit 3 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored. Molly Frenzen hit 2 for 4 with a run scored and Morgan Finecy doubles and scored.

Bentz drove in the game's first run of the game in the first, singling home Colegrove. In the third, Colegrove launched her first home run of the season to center field to make it 2-0.

The Lady Vikes plated a pair of two-out runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Colegrove singled home Finecy on a grounder through the left side of the infield. Two pitches later, Frenzen scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth, Finecy hit a grounder to first base which was misplayed, leading to Bentz and Allen scoring to make it 6-0.

Wayne cut the deficit in half the next inning with two RBI singles and an RBI ground out. Allen shut the door in the seventh with a strikeout, ground out and Colegrove throwing out a base-runner stealing third base.

Lakeview improved to 5-3 and will host its home tournament on Saturday at Bradshaw Park. It'll play Twin River at 9 a.m. followed by either Ponca or Highway 91 in the second game at around 11 a.m.

The placement games will take place around 1:30 p.m. The other side of the bracket consists of Class C No. 6 West Point GACC, Boone Central, York and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Columbus High lost a pair of games at the Lincoln Northeast triangular Tuesday. The Rockets defeated the Discoverers 9-4 and in the second game of the night, No. 10 Lincoln Pius X defeated Columbus 10-4.

The Discoverers dropped to 4-10 and it'll host No. 4 Lincoln East for a doubleheader on Thursday.