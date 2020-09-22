Columbus High bats come alive late but can't avoid

Columbus High softball bats came alive for the highest run total in more than two weeks but couldn't salvage a split and lost twice at Fremont on Monday night.
The Tigers took down the Discoverers 12-1 in game one then scored 12 runs in the last two innings for a 16-5 win in game two.
Columbus dropped to 4-12 with the losses and has lost six straight since returning from 12 days away due to Covid concerns.
Gwen Stachura went 3 for 3 with four runs driven in and a home run in the nightcap but no other Discoverer had multiple hits in either game. Tayler Braun was the only other player to have more than one hit on the night.
Columbus tied game one 1-1 in the top of the third then gave up 11 runs in the bottom half. CHS tied it 4-4 in the top of the fourth in game two then allowed six runs in the fourth and the fifth.
Fremont slammed eight home runs in the two games. Figuring in the weekend tournament against Beatrice and Norfolk, CHS has allowed 15 home runs in the last four games.
Columbus was back in action Tuesday in Lincoln. Check Thursday's issue for more details or online for the most up-to-date information.
"We have to put the ball in play," coach Kelsey Newman said. "We should be upset with these two losses as we know we can play better. We need to refocus and get back after it tomorrow. We have seven games still this week."
GAME 1 - FREMONT 12, COLUMBUS 1: The lone Columbus High offensive highlight in game one came during the third when Halle Langan singled with one down and Braun brought her across with a triple.
CHS went down in order in the first and second and drew a one-out walk in the fourth. Fremont scored a run on a bases-loaded walk in the first then plated 11 in the third with eight hits, two errors and a walk.
The Tigers hit three home runs in the frame - a three-run bomb, two-run shot and solo blast. The two-run home run and solo homer came in back-to-back at bats.
GAME 2 - FREMONT 16, COLUMBUS 5: Columbus High's Addie Kudron kept Fremont at bay for the first three innings and took a 4-4 tie into the bottom of the fourth when the Tiger bats again began to bash homers.
Fremont broke the tie with a two-run shot then added to the lead three hitters later with a three-run blast. An error later in the inning made it 10-4. Up 12-5 in the fifth following an RBI triple then RBI double, Mallory Schleicher smashed a grand slam for a walk-off mercy rule win.
Stachura put Columbus on the board first with a three-run home run in the first inning. Langan tied it 4-4 in the fourth on a ground out to second with a runner at third. Stachura also had a solo shot in the fifth.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
