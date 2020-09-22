Columbus High bats come alive late but can't avoid

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High softball bats came alive for the highest run total in more than two weeks but couldn't salvage a split and lost twice at Fremont on Monday night.

The Tigers took down the Discoverers 12-1 in game one then scored 12 runs in the last two innings for a 16-5 win in game two.

Columbus dropped to 4-12 with the losses and has lost six straight since returning from 12 days away due to Covid concerns.

Gwen Stachura went 3 for 3 with four runs driven in and a home run in the nightcap but no other Discoverer had multiple hits in either game. Tayler Braun was the only other player to have more than one hit on the night.

Columbus tied game one 1-1 in the top of the third then gave up 11 runs in the bottom half. CHS tied it 4-4 in the top of the fourth in game two then allowed six runs in the fourth and the fifth.

Fremont slammed eight home runs in the two games. Figuring in the weekend tournament against Beatrice and Norfolk, CHS has allowed 15 home runs in the last four games.

Columbus was back in action Tuesday in Lincoln. Check Thursday's issue for more details or online for the most up-to-date information.