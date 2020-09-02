Columbus High softball breaks Links in pair of blowouts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High softball picked up a pair of lopsided wins over Lincoln High on Tuesday evening and matched its win total from all of last season in final scores of 10-0 and 16-5.

Rylie Renner kept the Links off the scoreboard in Game 1 by allowing just two hits, giving up no walks and striking out seven. Columbus had the game on ice through two innings with an 8-0 lead.

Lincoln High found some early momentum in Game 2 with a four-run top of the first inning before Columbus responded with 11 just moments later.

Becca Hazlett and Halle Langan each had three hits combined in the two games. Hazlett drove in two and had her third home run of the season. She, Addie Huele, Taylor Braun, Camille Pelan and Erin Smith all had extra base hits.

Columbus is now 4-6 ahead of a road game Thursday at Papillion-La Vista South.

Though the two wins were two of the more lopsided results in recent Discoverer history, coach Kelsey Newman challenged her players to be even better going forward.