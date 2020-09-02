Columbus High softball breaks Links in pair of blowouts

Columbus High softball picked up a pair of lopsided wins over Lincoln High on Tuesday evening and matched its win total from all of last season in final scores of 10-0 and 16-5.
Rylie Renner kept the Links off the scoreboard in Game 1 by allowing just two hits, giving up no walks and striking out seven. Columbus had the game on ice through two innings with an 8-0 lead.
Lincoln High found some early momentum in Game 2 with a four-run top of the first inning before Columbus responded with 11 just moments later.
Becca Hazlett and Halle Langan each had three hits combined in the two games. Hazlett drove in two and had her third home run of the season. She, Addie Huele, Taylor Braun, Camille Pelan and Erin Smith all had extra base hits.
Columbus is now 4-6 ahead of a road game Thursday at Papillion-La Vista South.
Though the two wins were two of the more lopsided results in recent Discoverer history, coach Kelsey Newman challenged her players to be even better going forward.
"It was fun to see and be able to see the girls come together and be aggressive on the bases. But I think that, at times, we didn't play to the best of our ability," she said. "It was fun to move people around to different positions, all three of our pitchers did a good job, but we've got to be better for Thursday.
"It gave the girls confidence for Thursday for sure in the box."
GAME 1 - Columbus 10, Lincoln High 0: Hazlett and Pelan each had doubles while Smith smacked a triple to support Renner's four-inning effort in the circle. Columbus also stole four bases and went error free on defense.
Pelan's two hits produced three RBIs and Aliya Ocegura and Smith both drove in two.
GAME 2 - Columbus 16, Lincoln High 5: Columbus piled up 13 hits and responded to four Lincoln High runs in its first at bat with 11. Huele and Braun had doubles while Hazlett homered. Columbus added a run in the third and ended it on the mercy rule in the fourth with four more.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
