Columbus pitching, defense earn Discoverers two wins

Columbus High used the combination of pitching and defense to pick up two wins, and nearly make it three, on Saturday in Norfolk. The Discoverers improved their record to 6-7 behind a 4-3 win over Norfolk, a 7-2 win over Kearney and a 4-3 loss to No. 9 Fremont.

Six wins surpasses last year's total and puts Columbus within one victory of its total from the last two years combined. The Discoverers have won four of their last five.

Columbus was outhit by Norfolk 9-7 and by 10-5 against Fremont, but pitcher Rylee Renner plus the fielder's behind her forced Norfolk into stranding nine runners on base while Fremont had six.

That was a theme of the weekend. For all but one inning, Renner and the Columbus defense turned the opposition away from putting together a big frame with smart pitching and defensive plays on the diamond.

At the plate, senior Tayler Braun had six total hits, an RBI and scored four runs. Addi Kudron was 2 for 3 and drove in five runs in the win over Kearney.