Columbus pitching, defense earn Discoverers two wins

Columbus High used the combination of pitching and defense to pick up two wins, and nearly make it three, on Saturday in Norfolk. The Discoverers improved their record to 6-7 behind a 4-3 win over Norfolk, a 7-2 win over Kearney and a 4-3 loss to No. 9 Fremont.
Six wins surpasses last year's total and puts Columbus within one victory of its total from the last two years combined. The Discoverers have won four of their last five.
Columbus was outhit by Norfolk 9-7 and by 10-5 against Fremont, but pitcher Rylee Renner plus the fielder's behind her forced Norfolk into stranding nine runners on base while Fremont had six.
That was a theme of the weekend. For all but one inning, Renner and the Columbus defense turned the opposition away from putting together a big frame with smart pitching and defensive plays on the diamond.
At the plate, senior Tayler Braun had six total hits, an RBI and scored four runs. Addi Kudron was 2 for 3 and drove in five runs in the win over Kearney.
"I'm excited for how we performed. Rylee had one goal, and that was to get after Norfolk because she plays with a lot of those girls (in the summer)," coach Kelsey Newman said. "She did her job, we made defensive plays behind her and we weren't just looking for one out, we were looking for a second out on most plays. We were hitting our cutoffs and getting the relays in. Our defense was solid."
Renner had her chance against summertime teammates right away when she pitched Columbus to a 4-3 win over Norfolk. Columbus led 3-0 through two innings. Norfolk plated one in the third but CHS answered back in the bottom half. The Panthers scored twice more in the fourth then left a one-out single stranded in the fifth.
Braun led off with a single and scored on Addi Heule's RBI ground out for a 1-0 lead in the first. Renner reached on an error then scored on Hannah Renner's double for a 2-0 lead and Jenna Taylor walked then scored on a Braun single for a 3-0 advantage through two.
A double, dropped third strike and single put Norfolk on the board in the third. Renner's RBI single after Kudron walked to lead off the inning restored the two-run advantage. A leadoff home run, then two singles and an error with two down brought Norfolk to within 4-3 after four.
Renner allowed nine hits, one earned run, walked two and struck out four. Braun was 3 for 3.
Braun led off with a single, stole second and third then came home on a bad throw to third as she stole the base for a 1-0 lead against Fremont. The Tigers took control in the third with two singles, a double, walk and a two-run homer.
The Discoverers didn't have another after Braun's leadoff single until the fifth when Erin Smith singled with one down. Heule started the sixth with a single and scored on Maddie Berger's two-out double. Danica Taylor singled with one out and also scored on Berger's double. She was cut down trying to advance to third on the play for the final out.
Columbus had five hits and 10 strikeouts against Fremont pitcher Ella Cooper.
"We couldn't hit her rise ball outside. She'd throw it, she'd throw it again and she'd pitch everything outside and we couldn't make the adjustment," Newman said. "We finally did late."
Emma Riedmiller had the start in the circle and gave up 10 hits, four earned runs, walked two and struck out one.
Kudron was the story in the win over Kearney. The senior third baseman doubled in a run in the first and hit a grand slam in the fourth. Kelyn Garrelts single in the first scoring Braun and Kaylee Gerber's leadoff home run in the second accounted for the other Columbus runs.
Kearney scored its lone two runs on a single, double, hit batter and back-to-back two-out singles in the second. Renner went all six innings with seven hits, two earned runs, three walks and two Ks.
Columbus played at home for the first time this year Tuesday in a triangular that included Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Northeast. Be sure to check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in Thursday's issue for scores and results.
"There were times the bases were loaded but our pitchers did their job and our defense backed our pitchers up," Newman said. "Our defense was solid, and our bats are coming around. I'm excited to go into (Tuesday) and be at home for once.
"It was fun, we had fun, that's what it's all about. Our energy was there and it was a lot of fun. I couldn't be more proud of the Discoverers."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.