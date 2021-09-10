Columbus recovers but not in time to upset East

Lincoln East put up eight runs in the first two innings of Thursday's doubleheader with Columbus High and had the Discoverers on their heels the rest of the night in a pair of 13-5, 7-5 losses for CHS.

Coach Kelsey Newman said East and its No. 5 ranking might have provided some early intimidation. The energy from the dugout two nights earlier in a pair of ho me wins failed to carry over, and, she said, the girls lacked the same kind of aggression in the batter's box.

Columbus fell behind 8-0 in the first game and saw it come to an end in the fourth after scoring two in the third but then allowing five more in the bottom half. CHS led the second game 5-2 through 2 and 1/2 innings but went hitless after the third inning. East finished the sweep with a walk-off home run in the seventh.

The losses drop Columbus to 8-9. The Discoverers are off this weekend then play at Omaha Central on Tuesday.

"We didn't bring the energy sometimes," Newman said. "We've got to focus on sitting gritty and responding on our end. If they get five hits in an inning, big deal, we've got to come back and score also. ... We've got to stay consistent through the lineup all the way through."