Columbus recovers but not in time to upset East

Lincoln East put up eight runs in the first two innings of Thursday's doubleheader with Columbus High and had the Discoverers on their heels the rest of the night in a pair of 13-5, 7-5 losses for CHS.
Coach Kelsey Newman said East and its No. 5 ranking might have provided some early intimidation. The energy from the dugout two nights earlier in a pair of ho me wins failed to carry over, and, she said, the girls lacked the same kind of aggression in the batter's box.
Columbus fell behind 8-0 in the first game and saw it come to an end in the fourth after scoring two in the third but then allowing five more in the bottom half. CHS led the second game 5-2 through 2 and 1/2 innings but went hitless after the third inning. East finished the sweep with a walk-off home run in the seventh.
The losses drop Columbus to 8-9. The Discoverers are off this weekend then play at Omaha Central on Tuesday.
"We didn't bring the energy sometimes," Newman said. "We've got to focus on sitting gritty and responding on our end. If they get five hits in an inning, big deal, we've got to come back and score also. ... We've got to stay consistent through the lineup all the way through."
Tayler Braun began the night off with a single the leadoff to right. Columbus couldn't find anymore hits until she came back up in the third, and by then it was 8-0.
An error, three-run home run and three two-out singles plated five East runs in the first. A two-run double and a one-out single through the left side added three more Spartan runs in the second.
Braun singled and scored on Kelyn Garrelts two-out single in the third. She came home on Addi Kudron's single to deep right center. Kudron, Danica Taylor and Rylee Renner had three straight singles but were left on the base paths with a grounder to short.
East hit three homers in the third, two two-run shots and a solo. Renner tossed 2 and 1/3 innings with 13 hits and 11 earned runs. Braun's two hits were the only multi-hit performance by a Discoverer. Garrelts double was the only extra-base hit.
Braun singled and scored on Maddie Berger's one-out double in the first inning of game two but East responded in the second on a two-run home run.
Emma Riedmiller walked with the bases loaded, Hannah Dahlke singled in a run and Kaylee Gerber singled in two for a 5-2 CHS lead in the top of the third.
The Spartans cut it to 5-4 on a two-run shot in the bottom half, tied it on a solo blast in the sixth and won it on a two-out single and homer in the seventh.
Addi Heule and Taylor had multiple hits in the contest and Gerber led Columbus with her two-RBI hit. The lineup struck out 10 times, eight times against Jordan Bussey who came on in relief in the second inning.
Riedmiller tossed for Columbus and gave up 10 hits, seven earned runs, struck out one and walked one.
"Sometimes we get a little timid in the box," Newman said. "We don't have the same aggressiveness or energy like we do when we're having fun. It was kind of like first-game jitters again. When we hit the ball and put it in play there were hard hits, but not enough.
"We'll get back at it and get back to the no fear of failure process. We've got to go in with nothing to lose except to show East who Columbus is."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.